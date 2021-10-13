Valaris Drillship Gets World's First ABS Electrical System Notation
The Valaris-owned ultra-deepwater drillship Valaris DS-12 has become the first vessel in the world to receive the ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation EHS-E.
Valaris said that it upgraded the vessel’s electrical system to secure the notation, which recognizes sophisticated system design to improve reliability and enhance protection.
The electrical system is specifically designed to allow the drillship to optimize powerplant performance, enabling operations on fewer generators and reducing emissions.
“With this enhanced notation, Valaris DS-12 exemplifies our company’s purpose of providing responsible solutions that deliver energy to the world. I want to recognize our engineers, our partner ABS and thank our customer BP, for their support. This is truly a remarkable team achievement that paves the way to more sustainable deepwater drilling,” said Valaris Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gilles Luca.
“It is great to see Valaris become the first to secure this notation, which recognizes their commitment to sustainable operations and investment in advanced electrical systems to increase efficiency. As the world’s leading global offshore Class, ABS is well placed to help forward-thinking operators such as Valaris achieve next-generation operations,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Vice President for Global Offshore.
ABS has surveyed the upgraded system and tested it to ensure it can operate on reduced generator power. The short circuit and fault ride-through capability was demonstrated onboard the vessel with ABS in attendance.
It is worth noting that the DS-12 drillship is currently under contract with BP in Angola. It will start operations this month and work until January 2022.
After that, the rig will carry on working for BP but in Mauritania and Senegal until October 2022. The oil supermajor awarded the rig a four-well contract with a duration of 285 days in July 2021.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
