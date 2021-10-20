Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has been awarded a contract for a stacked drillship by Petrobras.
Valaris said that the contract was for the Valaris DS-4 drillship which would work for the Brazilian major offshore Brazil.
The company added that the deal was for a minimum term of 548 days. The Valaris DS-4 drillship is preservation stacked in the UK and will transit to the Canary Islands, where it will be reactivated and then mobilized to Brazil.
The contract is anticipated to begin by the early second quarter of 2022. Valaris has revealed no other details.
The 2010-built drillship was stacked in two different locations from April 2020. It was initially stacked in Spain from where it was moved to Scotland in late December 2020. During its lay-up period there it was involved in an incident.
To remind, the drillship broke free from moorings off the North Ayrshire coast in February this year and began to drift without power, with a rescue operation being needed to stop the rig.
The Valaris DS-4 was secured with tugboats and returned to shore. Fortunately, no injuries and damages resulted from this incident.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
