Valaris Could Lose $400M+ Over TotalEnergies North Platte Exit

Valaris could lose over $400 million of backlog due to TotalEnergies withdrawing from the North Platte project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Offshore driller Valaris could lose over $400 million of backlog due to French energy major TotalEnergies withdrawing from the North Platte deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

In April last year, Valaris was awarded a 3.5-year contract with TotalEnergies for the – at the time – highly anticipated high-pressure North Platte field development drilling campaign in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Valaris stated that the contract was expected to begin in mid-2024 and was contingent on the project passing FID by TotalEnergies.

According to the offshore driller’s statement at the time, the Valaris DS-11 was supposed to be reactivated and mobilized to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from the Canary Islands for this drilling campaign.

Before mobilization, the drillship was scheduled for significant upgrades, including the installation of 20,000 psi well control equipment.

In the company’s newest fleet status report, Valaris said that approximately $428 million of backlog – as of February 21, 2022 – is attributable to the driller’s contract awarded to the Valaris DS-11 for an eight-well contract for the North Platte deepwater project.

“In February 2022, the customer decided not to sanction and therefore withdraw from the project. As of the date hereof, the customer has not terminated the contract, but may do so upon the payment of an early termination fee should the project not receive a final investment decision. The project has not received FID. We are in discussions with the customer and its partner on the project to determine the next steps,” Valaris stated.

Earlier this month, through its affiliate TotalEnergies E&P USA Inc., TotalEnergies announced its decision not to sanction and withdraw from North Platte.

TotalEnergies noted that the decision not to continue with the project was taken “as the company has better opportunities of allocation of its capital within its global portfolio.” The French firm has already notified its partner and the relevant authorities of its immediate withdrawal from the project, and of its resignation as operator.

This will be effective following a short operatorship transition period. TotalEnergies as the operator holds a 60 percent operated interest in North Platte while Equinor holds the remaining 40 percent stake.

This has been a long-awaited project as TotalEnergies – then Total – announced a significant oil discovery at the North Platte prospect on Garden Banks Block 959 in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico back in 2012. Estimates said that this discovery could hold several hundred million barrels of oil. Front-end engineering and design for North Platte started in December 2019.

The North Platte field straddles four blocks of the Garden Banks area, 170 miles off the coast of Louisiana in approximately 4,265 feet of water. The reservoir is said to be of high quality, both in porosity and permeability, with thickness in places exceeding 3,900 feet.