Valaris Bags Shell Drillship Deals

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) has revealed that it has been awarded one well contracts with Shell Namibia Upstream B.V. and Shell Sao Tome and Principe B.V. offshore Namibia and Sao Tome and Principe, respectively, for the Valaris DS-10 drillship.

The precise timing of the first contract is to be confirmed but is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021, Valaris noted, adding that the Sao Tome and Principe contract will follow on directly from the Namibia contract. Both contracts are said to have an estimated duration of 60 days.

Valaris has landed several deals over the past year. In July alone, the company announced three contracts; a 16-well deal with Woodside offshore Australia for the Valaris DPS-1 semisubmersible, which is expected to commence late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2022, a 183-day extension to its contract with Aramco for the Valaris JU-140 jackup and a four well contract with BP offshore Mauritania and Senegal for the Valaris DS-12 drillship, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of next year. Valaris announced a further five contracts in June.

On April 30, 2021, Valaris emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with a significantly strengthened capital structure, the company’s president and chief executive officer, Tom Burke, highlighted in Valaris’ latest financial results statement. This included a net cash position, $550 million of debt due in 2028 and an industry leading cost structure that is scalable and adaptable to changing market conditions, Burke outlined. Valaris announced that it had voluntarily filed for a Chapter 11 financial restructuring in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in August 2020.

Valaris is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies, according to the company’s website, which shows that the business has the world’s largest offshore fleet. The company changed its name from Ensco Rowan plc on July 31, 2019, following the completion of the merger of Ensco plc and Rowan Companies plc.

