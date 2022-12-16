Valaris Bags $275 Million In New Rig Deals

Valaris has announced today new contracts and contract extensions, with an expected associated contract backlog of approximately $275 million.

Valaris said that the awarded deals were subsequent to issuing the company’s most recent fleet status report on October 31, 2022. Contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

As previously announced on November 21, 2022, Valaris was awarded a four-well contract with BP offshore Egypt for the drillship Valaris DS-12. The contract is expected to commence late in third quarter or early in fourth quarter 2023 and has an estimated duration of 320 days. The estimated total contract value, inclusive of a mobilization fee, is $136 million.

The company won a 90-day deal with Kistos in the Dutch North Sea for heavy duty harsh environment jack-up Valaris 123. The contract commenced in November 2022. The rig will utilize its selective catalytic reduction system during the contract with Kistos to significantly reduce NOx emissions from the rig.

The heavy-duty harsh environment jack-up Valaris123 won a 195-day contract with ONE-Dyas in the Dutch North Sea. The contract is expected to commence in first quarter 2023 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. The jack-up will also utilize the selective catalytic reduction system during the contract.

The Valaris 121 was awarded a 210-day contract with Shell in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to commence early in fourth quarter 2023. The expected total contract value is over $25 million. The contract has four priced options.

Perenco awarded a 180-day contract in the UK North Sea for the Valaris 247 jack-up. The contract is expected to commence in first quarter 2023. The contract has one 60-day option.

Valaris 144 was hired by Cantium under a 90-day option for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The option period is expected to commence in March 2023 in direct continuation of the existing contract. The operating day rate for the option period is $85,000.

As for ARO Drilling contracts, a three-year contract extension offshore Saudi Arabia was given to the Valaris 147 jack-up. The extension period is expected to commence in December 2022 in direct continuation of the existing contract.

Another three-year contract extension off Saudi Arabia was given to the Valaris 148 jack-up. The extension period is expected to commence in February 2023 in direct continuation of the existing contract.

Valaris noted that the two ARO deals were in accordance with the terms of a shareholder agreement under which Valaris will bareboat charter the two jack-ups to ARO. The expected revenue from such bareboat charter is included in the $275 million of backlog discussed above.

