Valaris Bags 16-Well Drill Deal and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

16-Well Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris

Woodside Energy awarded Valaris Limited a 16-well contract for operations offshore Australia. The contract secures the Valaris DPS-1 semisubmersible rig, which is one of five semisubs in Valaris’ fleet.

World Oil Markets on Edge

World oil markets are on edge with OPEC+ negotiations to boost supply now in deadlock, according to the International Energy Agency. The possibility of a market share battle is hanging over markets, as is the potential for high fuel prices to stoke inflation and damage a fragile economic recovery, the IEA outlined.

Texas Oil Cos in $370MM Merger Deal

Penn Virginia Corporation entered into a definitive merger agreement with Lonestar Resources US Inc to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction. The deal is valued at approximately $370 million.

Gulf of Mexico Operator Awards Construction Contract

A Gulf of Mexico operating company awarded Danos a contract to perform construction work on two continental shelf assets. The assets for the operator, which is not being publicly disclosed, are located approximately 80 miles off the Louisiana coast.

Suriname Has Potential to be Oil Hot Spot

Suriname has the potential to become an oil production hot spot in the near to mid-term, according to GlobalData. Four discoveries were made in the country’s Block 28 last year.

How Will USA Oil Production Evolve to 2023?

U.S. crude oil supply will only marginally increase this summer and monthly output in 2022-2023 is not expected to match the record 12.9 million barrels per day achieved in 2019, according to Rystad Energy.

