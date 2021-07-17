Valaris Bags 16-Well Drill Deal and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
16-Well Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
Woodside Energy awarded Valaris Limited a 16-well contract for operations offshore Australia. The contract secures the Valaris DPS-1 semisubmersible rig, which is one of five semisubs in Valaris’ fleet.
Read full article here
World Oil Markets on Edge
World oil markets are on edge with OPEC+ negotiations to boost supply now in deadlock, according to the International Energy Agency. The possibility of a market share battle is hanging over markets, as is the potential for high fuel prices to stoke inflation and damage a fragile economic recovery, the IEA outlined.
Read full article here
Texas Oil Cos in $370MM Merger Deal
Penn Virginia Corporation entered into a definitive merger agreement with Lonestar Resources US Inc to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction. The deal is valued at approximately $370 million.
Read full article here
Gulf of Mexico Operator Awards Construction Contract
A Gulf of Mexico operating company awarded Danos a contract to perform construction work on two continental shelf assets. The assets for the operator, which is not being publicly disclosed, are located approximately 80 miles off the Louisiana coast.
Read full article here
Suriname Has Potential to be Oil Hot Spot
Suriname has the potential to become an oil production hot spot in the near to mid-term, according to GlobalData. Four discoveries were made in the country’s Block 28 last year.
Read full article here
How Will USA Oil Production Evolve to 2023?
U.S. crude oil supply will only marginally increase this summer and monthly output in 2022-2023 is not expected to match the record 12.9 million barrels per day achieved in 2019, according to Rystad Energy.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament
- Halliburton Wins 7-Year Oman Contract
- ING.dk Says Greenland Drops All Future Oil Exploration
- Oil and Gas Producers Maintain Focus
- Harbour Energy Commits to End Routine Flaring
- Oil Set for Worst Week Since March
- Subsea 7 Nets Sizeable Middle East Deal
- ReconAfrica Set to Log Namibia Well
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- Petrofac Nets New Deal
- TotalEnergies in $750MM+ LNG Deal
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Biggest South Africa Refinery Shut Down Due to Unrest
- Suriname Has Potential to be Oil Hot Spot
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament
- Offshore Guyana JV Sets August Spud Window
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Petrofac Bags Ithaca Energy Deal