Valaris Announces New President and CEO

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has appointed Anton Dibowitz as the company’s new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Dibowitz, who has more than 20 years of drilling industry expertise, has been serving as the company’s interim president and CEO since September 3. Prior to joining the Valaris board of directors in July, he served as an advisor of Seadrill Ltd from November 2020 until March 2021, and as Seadrill’s CEO from July 2017 until October 2020. Before that, Dibowitz served as the executive vice president of Seadrill Management from June 2016, and as the chief commercial officer from January 2013 to June 2016.

In August, Valaris announced that Tom Burke would step down from his position as president and CEO on September 2 but continue to support Valaris for “a period” to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Burke is also remaining on the board of directors of ARO Drilling, a 50/50 joint venture between Valaris and Saudi Aramco.

“Anton has done a tremendous job leading Valaris over the past three months and we are delighted for him to continue building upon this positive momentum in a permanent capacity,” Elizabeth Leykum, the chair of the Board of Valaris, said in a company statement.

“After a thorough and deliberative search process, the board unanimously agreed that Anton’s extensive knowledge of Valaris and the offshore drilling industry make him exceptionally qualified to lead this company forward and deliver value for shareholders,” Leykum added in the statement.

Commenting on his new role, Dibowitz said, “it has been an honor to lead such a talented team at Valaris these past three months, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue our work together”.

“I am encouraged by the continued steady increase in activity we have seen across our business, evidenced by the addition of more than $2.1 billion of backlog year to date. Valaris has proven that we are an organization with the scale, geographic diversity and best-in-class fleet to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver exceptional service to our customers around the world,” he added.

“Valaris has a bright future and I look forward to working closely with the board and executive team to further solidify our position as the offshore driller of choice,” he continued.

On April 30, the Valaris Group completed a financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11. In a company statement in May, Valaris said it now moves forward with a strengthened capital structure, eliminating $7.1 billion of debt and securing a $520 million capital injection by issuing $550 million of new secured notes maturing in 2028.

Valaris describes itself as the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. The company has the world’s largest offshore fleet and its operations span six continents, according to its website.

