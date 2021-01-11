Vaccine Rollout Snags Stifle Energy Demand Rebound
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Although the pace at which the pharmaceutical industry has developed COVID-19 vaccines has garnered widespread praise, the rate at which individuals have been vaccinated has drawn some criticism. The recovery in energy demand hinges largely on the success of the vaccine rollout, and complications in various vaccination programs are affecting the rebound’s trajectory, point out two of Rigzone’s regular oil market-watchers. Read on for their perspectives.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Now that the Biden/Harris team has been officially certified as the winners of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the markets will attempt to ascertain exactly what the new administration’s impact will be on the oil industry. The speed, or lack thereof, of the vaccine rollout will play an important role in determining just how quickly energy demand will rebound in the coming months. Also, it will be interesting to see how high oil prices will rise without a substantial increase in demand and, if they do continue their upward path, just how long the Saudis will maintain their output cuts.
Jamie Webster, Senior Director, Boston Consulting Group Center for Energy Impact: But for the coming week the focus is again on demand, for while vaccines are now in distribution mode, the pace is insufficient to reverse the downward movements in mobility as well as the resurgence in multiple jurisdictions for more lockdowns. It may be a new year and the solution to the vaccine is now in hand, but pandemic’s impact on demand is far from over.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- US Labels Houthis Terrorists After Tanker Attacks
- Marathon Oil Appoints New SVP
- Energean Buys Total's 50 Percent Block 2 Stake
- OGA Launches Carbon Storage Research Project
- Saudis Single Handedly Help Brent Break $55
- Vaccine Rollout Snags Stifle Energy Demand Rebound
- Mexican Billionaire Bets on Oil Industry
- High Court to Review Refiner Biofuel Waiver Case
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- McDermott Wins Offshore Middle East Contract
- Devon and WPX Merge
- Ghana Set for First SSA LNG to Power Project
- Ex-Equinor Safety Rep Appointed Var Energi CEO
- Ithaca Appoints Ex-Repsol Sinopec CFO
- Petronas Takes Operatorship of E11 Gas Hub
- New Proposed Board Appointments for Premier Oil
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- US Extends 7 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050