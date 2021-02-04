Vaca Muerta Producing at Record Levels
Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation reached a record high oil production of 124,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December 2020, a Rystad Energy report has revealed.
If current activity levels continue, the reserve’s oil output can climb towards the 145,000 bpd – 150,000 bpd range by the end of the year, according to Rystad, which highlighted that the site’s previous oil production record of 123,000 bpd was reached in March 2020.
Contrary to oil production, Vaca Muerta’s gas output kept declining through the fourth quarter due to lower seasonal consumption, Rystad noted. Gross gas production fell below 900 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) in December for the first time since October 2018.
“While well activity in the gas zone of Vaca Muerta remained depressed in the final three months of last year, with literally zero gas wells put on production, oil POPs rebounded sharply in November and December, pushing the new oil well count to an average of about 11 wells per month,” Artem Abramov, Rystad Energy’s head of shale research, said in a company statement.
As of December 2020, YPF is yet to return to its pre-Covid-19 Vaca Muerta oil production record, according to Rystad, which noted that the play’s recovery was mainly driven by producers with aggressive capital programs planned for 2020. Rystad highlighted that Vista produced 15,000 bpd of oil and Shell produced at 13,000 bpd in December, which it noted should be viewed as new all-time highs from the basin for both operators.
According to YPF’s website, Vaca Muerta is a geological formation of 11,583 square miles located mainly in the province of Neuquén, which contains oil and gas found at a depth of more than 8,200 feet. YPF notes that the relevance of Vaca Muerta is so significant that the development of only a small part of the formation could cover Argentina’s energy deficit.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Does Myanmar Coup Mean for Oil and Gas?
- Caribbean Refinery Is Back in Business
- Supreme Court to Hear Pipeline Case
- Polarcus Terminates All Employees
- Office Vacancies Surge in Energy Capital
- US Moves to Seize 2MM Oil Barrels It Says Is Iranian
- OPEC+ Vows Speedy Oil Market Rebalancing
- Bill Seeks to Reverse Biden Keystone XL Decision
- Ex-Petronas CEO Joins XOM Board
- Oil Up as Falling Stockpiles Add Impetus to Rally
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- Drilling Starts on 50MM Barrel North Sea Prospect
- Texas Fights Biden Policies
- PTTEP Makes Multi $Billion BP Deal
- MRO Shrinks CEO Pay and Cuts Emissions
- Petrobras and ExxonMobil Strike Oil in Campos
- Baker Hughes and Novatek Eye Hydrogen Blends for LNG Trains
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation