Vaalco Proved Reserves Up 250 Pct At Year-End 2021
Vaalco Energy has posted a 250 percent year-on-year increase in its proved reserves with the volume at the end of 2021 reaching 11.2 million barrels of oil.
Vaalco said that its proved reserves on December 31, 2021, included 7.2 mmbo in proved developed reserves and 4.0 mmbo in proved undeveloped reserves.
The company’s reserves were fully engineered by its third-party independent reserve consultant, Netherland, Sewell & Associates, who has provided annual independent estimates of Vaalco’s year-end reserves for over 15 years.
In 2021, the company added 2.6 mmbo of proved reserves through the acquisition of Sasol’s interest at Etame, 3.0 mmbo due to positive oil price revisions, and 5.0 due to positive well performance revisions and FSO-related field life extension, and the addition of four PUD locations.
These additions were partially offset by 2.6 mmbo due to full-year 2021 production. The pricing – based on the 12-month average of first day-of-the-month Brent prices – utilized for year-end 2021 was $69.10 per barrel of oil, up 63 percent from $42.46 per barrel of oil for year-end 2020.
"We are very pleased with the substantial growth of our proved reserve base. The increase resulted from a combination of positive factors including improved well performance, Etame field life extension resulting from our changeover to a more cost-effective FSO this year, PUD additions, positive oil pricing revisions and acquisitions,” George Maxwell, Vaalco's CEO, said.
He added that the company continues to see positive reserve revisions due to well performance which demonstrates the strength of its premier Etame asset.
“We have seen early success in our 2021/2022 drilling campaign and continue to grow production in a strong pricing environment. We have a strong, stable reserve base with substantial organic upside opportunities and will continue to look for additional accretive acquisitions to enhance our reserve base.
“We have begun 2022 with significant positive momentum that should allow us to generate meaningful value for our shareholders," concludes Maxwell.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
