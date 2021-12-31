VAALCO Files $150MM SEC Shelf Registration Statement
VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE, LSE: EGY) has announced the filing of a $150 million shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
If/when declared effective by the SEC, the statement will allow the company the flexibility to offer and sell, from time to time, up to $150 million of common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants and/or units in one or more offerings and in any combination, on a registered basis in the U.S., VAALCO outlined.
The company noted that the specific securities and terms of each such future offering of securities, if any, along with the intended use of any net proceeds therefrom, would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC at the time of any such offering. Once declared effective by the SEC, the statement will be in effect for three years, or such shorter period that the securities registered under the shelf registration statement have been issued or sold, VAALCO stated.
“We believe this shelf registration statement, which is a common practice with other U.S publicly-traded exploration and production companies, is a prudent proactive move to support our future growth objectives as the filing will provide us increased financial flexibility and more efficient access to the capital markets,” George Maxwell, VAALCO’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“We have no immediate plans for the potential issuance of the additional securities listed in the S-3. While we are primarily focused on the continued development of our interests in offshore Gabon, we continue to consider accretive acquisitions aimed at further strengthening VAALCO and growing shareholder value,” Maxwell added in the statement.
In its most recent financial update, VAALCO reported “strong” third quarter net income of $31.7 million, which it said was driven by increased sales, higher realized pricing and a $22.7 million non-cash deferred tax benefit. During the same period last year, the company reported a net income of $7.6 million.
VAALCO is a Houston, Texas, based independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil. The company’s properties are located primarily in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa, its website highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt
- Kuwait Candidate for OPEC Chief Has Wide Support
- TDI-Brooks Finishes Gulf of Mexico Geotechnical Program
- NS2 Ready for Gas Exports
- Sustained Demand Recovery Path to Remain Fragile
- China Cuts Crude Oil Import Quota
- Gulf Arab Energy Firms Borrow $30.5B in 2021
- Crude Extends Win Streak
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Chevron Dishes Out Extensions For Shelf Drilling Rig Duo
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Oil Rises in Thin Trade
- Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2