Vaalco Etame Field FSO Still On Schedule
Texas-based Vaalco Energy has provided an update on the proceedings at the Etame field offshore Gabon. The reconfiguration of the field is in conjunction with the replacement of the existing Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading unit (FPSO) with a Floating Storage and Offloading vessel (FSO) offshore Gabon.
Vaalco informed in its update that it anticipates all of the associated engineering, long-lead equipment, and significant contracts are proceeding in line with the project timelines and expected delivery schedules for the deployment of the FSO in the third quarter of 2022. Field reconfiguration activities are expected to begin in March 2022, as planned.
The Cap Diamant, a double-hull crude tanker built in 2001 that is being re-engineered as the new FSO, arrived at a shipyard in Bahrain in late February 2022 on schedule, for the final modifications and certifications. Vaalco expects the vessel will begin sea trials in late June before being mobilized to Gabon.
Compared to the current FPSO agreement, the new FSO will reduce storage and offloading costs by almost 50 percent, increase effective capacity for storage by over 50 percent, and is expected to lead to an extension of the economic field life, resulting in a corresponding increase in recovery and reserves at Etame.
Current total field level capital conversion estimates are $40 to $50 million gross – $26 to $32 million net to Vaalco.
This capital investment is projected to save approximately $20 to $25 million gross per year – $13 to $16 million net to Vaalco – in operational costs through 2030, giving the project a very attractive payback period of less than two and a half years.
"We are pleased that the field reconfiguration and FSO conversion are moving along on time and within budget. This new FSO, which is scheduled to be online in September 2022, costs almost 50 percent less than the current FPSO and is expected to reduce our overall costs by approximately 17 percent to 20 percent,” said George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer.
“This will significantly improve our margins, enhance our cash flow generation and sustain our operational excellence and robust financial performance at Etame through 2030," Maxwell added.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- Supply Concerns from Ukraine Conflict Gather Pace
- IEA Confirms 60MM Barrel Release
- API: 90pct Of Voters Want Domestic Energy Sources Over Imports
- Talos, Howard Energy To Pursue CCS Project In Port Of Corpus Christi
- Serica Shuts Down Rhum Field Over Subsea Module Fault
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- USA Importing Less and Less Russian Crude Oil
- Exxon Planning Hydrogen Plant And CCS Facility At Baytown
- OPEC+ Makes Modest Supply Hike
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Massive Gas Imports Route May Stop at Any Point
- WATCH: Bombs Light Up Ukraine as Oil Soars Past $100
- All Bets Are Off Says Energy Expert
- Top Headlines: TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find and More
- Venezuela Oil Sector Mounts Unlikely Recovery
- Eni Flows Oil From FPSO Offshore Mexico
- U.S. Becomes Largest Source Of LNG For EU And UK In 2021
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant Oil Find Off Namibia
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here