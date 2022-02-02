Vaalco Energy Makes Board of Directors Switch

Vaalco Energy has made a change to its board of directors with the resigning Bradley Radoff being replaced by Fabrice Nze-Bekale.

Independent energy company Vaalco Energy has made a change to its board of directors, finding a replacement for the resigning Bradley Radoff. Since Radoff’s resignation came into effect on January 28, the company acted swiftly and appointed Fabrice Nze-Bekale as a new independent director to the company’s board of directors.

Nze-Bekale will serve on the Audit, Compensation, Strategic, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. He will stand for election at the company’s next annual meeting of stockholders. He brings over 25 years of experience in mining, banking, telecoms, M&A, and international finance. He has served on numerous boards as a senior executive.

Currently, Nze-Bekale serves as an independent director on the board of Oravabk Gabon, where he is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and serves on the Risk Committee. From 2012 to 2020, he was a member of the board of the Fonds Gabonais D’Investissements Strategiques, Gabon’s sovereign wealth fund. He has also served on the boards of several Gabonese mining companies.

Nze-Bekale has been Chief Executive Officer of ACT Afrique based in Dakar, Senegal, since 2017, providing strategic advisory and investment banking expertise to governments as well as to public and private entities in West Africa.

Before joining ACT Afrique, from 2012 to 2017, he served as the CEO of Societe Equatoriale Des Mines, the national mining company in Gabon, which he helped create to manage Gabon’s investments in the sector.

Prior to that, he was director of Investment Banking for Standard Bank PLC, based in London, from 2008 to 2011 and Finance Manager for Celtel International from 2005 to 2008. Fabrice began his career at Citibank Gabon, where he rose to become the Head of Corporate Banking.

"We believe that Fabrice will bring a unique perspective to our board with his significant board and senior management experience in mining and banking in West Africa that will help support VAALCO in achieving our strategic goals. He has built an extensive network of connections in the U.K. and particularly in Gabon and has developed a keen understanding of doing business in the region,” says Andrew L. Fawthrop, Vaalco’s chairman of the board.

“We also want to recognize Brad Radoff for his service on Vaalco’s board and we would like to thank him for his insight, expertise, and dedication during his tenure. We are excited about the future for Vaalco with the continued development of our interests in offshore Gabon, upside opportunities in Equatorial Guinea, and the potential to integrate accretive acquisitions aimed at further strengthening Vaalco and growing shareholder value,” Fawthrop added.

