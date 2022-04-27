Vaalco Begins Production From Second Gabon Well

Vaalco Energy has started producing oil from the second well in its drilling campaign offshore Gabon.

Houston-based Vaalco Energy has started producing oil from the second well in its 2021/2022 drilling campaign offshore Gabon.

Vaalco said that it completed the Avouma 3H-ST development well that was drilled from the Avouma platform in the Etame field.

The initial flow rate of the well was approximately 3,100 gross barrels of oil per day (bopd), which was above the company’s internal expectations. This sidetrack well targeted existing high-quality Gamba hydrocarbons at the top of a structure that has not previously been produced by prior wells.

The well confirms the extension of the Avouma reservoir and is forecasted to increase the overall recovery from the field, potentially allowing for additional wells at Avouma.

Vaalco added that drilling has already started on the next well in the drilling program, the ETBSM 1HB-ST development well, also on the Avouma platform. The well is targeting the Gamba reservoir but will also be testing the Dentale formation, which is producing in other areas in the Etame license.

"We are very excited with the initial results from another highly successful development well at Etame. The initial rates of 3,100 gross bopd are exceeding our initial internal estimates and demonstrate the potential of this new extension reservoir at Avouma.

“We have now brought online two successful development wells in 2022 with very strong initial flow rates at an opportune time, with sustained higher Brent pricing. We have begun drilling our third well, the ETBSM 1HB-ST development well, which will also target the Gamba reservoir, but just as importantly, allow us to test the deeper Dentale formation at South Tchibala which has not yet been delineated in this area.

“The increasing revenue we are generating due to the higher pricing and higher production is allowing us to grow our cash position and fund all our 2022 capital expenditures with cash on hand and cash from operations.

“We continue to execute on our strategy and deliver strong operational results allowing us to continue to return cash to shareholders through our dividend and increase the overall value of our assets," George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

