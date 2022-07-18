Vaalco And TransGlobe Agree $307 Million Merger
Vaalco Energy and TransGlobe Energy Corporation have put pen to paper on a $307 million arrangement agreement that will see them form a major Africa-focused E&P company.
Under the agreement, Vaalco will acquire all the outstanding common shares of TransGlobe in a stock-for-stock combination. Following the merger, Vaalco stockholders will own approximately 54.5 percent and TransGlobe shareholders will approximately 45.5 percent of the Combined Company.
Vaalco noted in its statement that the transaction will bring together two complementary businesses, with assets located in prolific and established basins in Egypt, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada, with significant future growth potential.
It is also a combination of two highly capable subsurface / technical, operational, and business development teams enabling the pooling of operational best practices, skills, and technology across the combined portfolio, and a highly experienced management team with an established and multi-decade track record of value creation in the Combined Company’s areas of operation.
The Combined Company will have a larger, and more diversified reserves and production base, enhancing risk management, increasing portfolio optionality to high-grade and sequence investment projects towards the highest-return projects, as well as increasing access to a broader set of capital sources relative to each company on a standalone basis.
The Combined Company will have an estimated 2022 mid-point production guidance of 19,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) on a net revenue interest (NRI) (96 percent oil & liquids) basis across Egypt, Gabon, and Canada and 24,400 boepd on a working interest (WI) basis.
The Combined Company will also have proved (1P) reserves on an NRI basis of 32 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) (92 percent oil) and 41 MMboe on a WI basis (92 percent oil) and combined proved plus probable (2P) reserves on an NRI basis of 51 MMboe (90 percent oil) and 66 MMboe (91 percent oil) on a WI basis.
The Combined Company will be in a net cash position, with $53 million in combined net cash as of March 31, and have operational free cash flows to underpin sustainable stockholder returns and growth while maintaining sufficient liquidity and a continued robust balance sheet.
In addition, with increased scale and broader geographical operations, it is expected that the Combined Company will be well positioned to benefit from additional targeted inorganic growth in Africa, regarding strict strategic, financial, and operational criteria.
The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the Transaction. It is anticipated that both the TransGlobe shareholder and Vaalco stockholder meetings will take place in the second half of 2022.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
