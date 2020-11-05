Uzbekistan Seeks Bids for Refinery Project

Uzbekistan’s government has launched a competitive tendering process for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to modernize the Fergana Oil Refinery, the Central Asian country’s Ministry of Energy reported this week.

The refinery – one of the largest hydrocarbon processing facilities in Uzbekistan – will undergo modernization to boost production and align with European fuel quality standards, according to an Energy Ministry written statement emailed to Rigzone. Moreover, the ministry noted the project will help Uzbekistan meet all of its domestic demand and develop export capacities.

The government agency also pointed out the tender is open until Nov. 12 and that the successful EPC bidder will be announced on Dec. 1. The ministry provided a link that outlines additional information about bid proposals.

