Uzbekistan Seeks Bids for Refinery Project
Uzbekistan’s government has launched a competitive tendering process for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to modernize the Fergana Oil Refinery, the Central Asian country’s Ministry of Energy reported this week.
The refinery – one of the largest hydrocarbon processing facilities in Uzbekistan – will undergo modernization to boost production and align with European fuel quality standards, according to an Energy Ministry written statement emailed to Rigzone. Moreover, the ministry noted the project will help Uzbekistan meet all of its domestic demand and develop export capacities.
The government agency also pointed out the tender is open until Nov. 12 and that the successful EPC bidder will be announced on Dec. 1. The ministry provided a link that outlines additional information about bid proposals.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- Uzbekistan Seeks Bids for Refinery Project
- Maersk Training Invests in Aberdeen
- Wall Street Enthusiasm for Green Energy Fades
- Saudi Aramco Cuts Arab Light Pricing
- Greenland Opens Offshore Areas for Drilling
- Petronas Sets Net Zero Emissions Target
- Oil Down on Fading Stimulus Hopes and Uncertainty
- Shell Extends Digital Twin Partnership
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil
- 85 Percent of US GOM Oil Output Offline
- US GOM Oil and Gas Production Returning
- China Hikes Oil Import Quota
- BP to Cease Fuel Production at Oz Refinery
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Petrofac Completes Mexico Sale
- Saudi Arabia to Ease Foreign Worker Rules
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Exxon Confirms Trump Call Never Happened
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
- Who Controls the Permian?
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?
- ConocoPhillips-Concho Deal Reaction
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- Shale Deal Must Navigate Potential Conflict