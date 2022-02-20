Utility Firm To Develop Largest U.S. Green Hydrogen Pipeline
Sempra Energy’s Southern California Gas Co. utility is proposing to develop what it says would be the largest U.S. green hydrogen pipeline system, part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help California meet its ambitious climate targets.
The new pipeline network would deliver so-called green hydrogen produced from renewable energy in the eastern part of California to the Los Angeles region, where the clean-burning fuel could be used for power generation, heavy-duty trucks, and manufacturing, Maryam Brown, president of SoCalGas, said in an interview.
The project has the potential to displace by almost 25 percent the natural gas now delivered by SoCalGas, Brown said. Combined with other future clean energy projects, the green hydrogen delivery system could help facilitate the eventual retirement of the massive Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility, site of the largest methane leak in U.S. history.
“This is a major jump-off point for something transformative for our region and the state,” Brown said.
The announcement comes as SoCalGas -- the nation’s largest natural gas utility -- has found itself confronting local and state efforts to phase out the use of natural gas because of its contribution to climate change. SoCalGas has said its committed to meeting the state’s greenhouse-gas reduction targets and plans to become carbon-neutral by 2045.
SoCalGas will need regulators to sign off on its plans to develop green hydrogen pipelines. The utility filed a request with the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday for permission to track the initial costs for studying and designing the project, which it estimates could be about $118 million for the first two phases.
The ultimate cost of the project is unknown and will depend on details of the proposed pipelines that have yet to be developed.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford Take Cut of $2B ADNOC Deals
- The 800lb Gorilla That's Spooking Investors
- Guyana To Get First Oil And Gas Training Center
- Noble Rakes In New Rig Deals As Market Improves
- Lukoil Completes $1.45B Shah Deniz Stake Buy
- Top Headlines: Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- Saipem Fined $218MM In Alleged Corruption Case, Plans Appeal
- Crescent Buys Uinta Oil And Gas Assets In Utah
- TotalEnergies And Honeywell Pen Plastic Recycling Agreement
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale
- What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?
- McDermott Scores Largest-Ever Renewables Contract
- USA Refiners Seek Alternatives to Russian Oil
- Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford Take Cut of $2B ADNOC Deals
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction