Utilities Have Very High Cyber Risk Exposure
Utilities have been scored as having very high cyber risk exposure in a new Moody’s Investor Service report.
Sectors including Regulated and Self-Regulated Utilities with Generation, Electric and Gas Transmission and Distribution, and Unregulated Utilities and Power Companies all had an overall cyber risk score of “very high” in the Moody’s report, which was sent to Rigzone recently.
For sectors with this score, the primary driver is their high level of exposure to cyber risk and less developed mitigation practices, Moody’s highlighted in the report, adding that an elevated cyber risk exposure reflects these sectors’ role as providers of critical services to the functioning of the broader economy, their high level of interconnectivity with other industries and their material reliance on digitization to operate their businesses.
Moody’s scored the Chemicals, Oil and Gas - Midstream Energy, Power Generation Projects, and Shipping sectors as having an overall cyber risk score of “high” in the report. For sectors scored high overall, Moody’s notes that the primary driver is their high level of exposure to cyber risk that is partially offset by more advanced forms of mitigation practices.
“Cyber risk is rising,” Steven Libretti, a Moody’s analyst and lead author of the report, said in a company statement.
“However, we are witnessing correlated growth in robust security program investments, as industries prioritize the need to assess and quantify the risk to inform key strategy decisions, mitigate supply chain risk, and ensure investor confidence,” Libretti added in the statement.
A recent Trellix study of 9,000 global cybersecurity professionals across several industries found that 15 percent of energy/utilities professionals cited a 10 percent loss of revenue due to security breaches in the past 12 months.
According to the study, 36 percent of cybersecurity professionals feel “very confident” in their organization’s ability to quickly adapt to new threats, while 60 percent admit security threats evolve so rapidly, they’re struggling to keep up.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
- TotalEnergies Spots Drone Near North Sea Oil Field
- Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Warning
- Europe Gas Falls as EU Ministers Back Measures to Contain Crisis
- U.S. Sets Solar Capacity Record Growth In Past Quarter
- Princeton to Cut Holdings in Publicly Traded Fossil-Fuel Companies
- Biden Admin Readies New Sanctions Targeting Iran Oil Exports
- Europe Spending $7.4Bn On Geothermal Heating By 2030
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
- Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
- Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says
- France's Top Oil Refinery Halting
- France Wants Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War