Utah Startup Making Treasure Map For Geothermal Energy
Carl Hoiland grew up in a rural Oregon, taking trips into the Sierra Mountains with his grandfather to prospect gold and uranium. In grad school, Hoiland studied geothermal energy, the complex science of converting heat sources buried within the earth into electricity.
He quickly learned how little the field had advanced. Geothermal developers sometimes gets lucky with a geyser or natural hot spring, but otherwise the operations know as much about the risks and rewards of terrain as gold prospectors or oil explorers did decades ago. “You just have to go by instincts,” Hoiland says. “That’s how my grandfather worked.”
In 2019, Hoiland co-founded Zanskar, a data-analysis company intent on solving that problem. Technical progress has renewed interest in geothermal as a clean method for heating homes and providing utility-grade power. Hoiland’s startup, based in Utah, constructs a software model of wells—with insight on reservoir volume, rock density and magnetic fields—to give a snapshot of potential energy output. It then sells this data to developers, giving them a clearer sense of where to dig and the risks for certain locations. Hoiland calls it “a treasure map” for a renewable sector getting a sudden resurgence of attention.
“There’s enough energy in the Earth’s crust to power billions of electric vehicles, heat pumps, and data centers, if only we could locate it,” says Chris Sacca, managing partner for Lowercarbon Capital, an investor. “Enter Zanskar.”
Geothermal power was fashionable a few decades ago but investment dried up since solar and wind energy required far less upfront capital. The method, as a one energy analyst put it last year, has “oil and gas risk but with utility returns.”
New methods for drilling into deeper, hotter resources has made investors more optimistic about returns. Fervo, a geothermal startup that’s working with Google, announced a $138 million funding round earlier this week. Oil majors have invested in the field.
The US Department of Energy has unleashed funds for geothermal. And the new Inflation Reduction Act puts geothermal on an equal footing with wind and solar for tax credits on projects that commence construction through 2024, according to BloombergNEF.
“The potential win looks so much larger,” says Michael Sachse, chief executive officer of Dandelion Energy, a company working on geothermal for residential heating. “Now there are just many more dollars available.”
Zanskar is targeting grid-scale developers, not startups or residential operations, although Hoiland declined to share customers. His startup recently wrapped a $12 million investment from Lowercarbon, Union Square Ventures and the venture arm of Munich Re, the German insurer. Albert Wenger, a managing partner with Union Square Ventures, says Zanskar is “far ahead of anybody else” with its offering.
A 2019 report from the Energy Department calculated the success rate of geothermal wells during exploration at around 50 percent. Some estimates put the rate of productive wells even lower.
Hoiland sees his edge from data. During a videoconference call, he flips his camera around to show piles of boxes sitting across from his desk. They are filled with surveying material Zanskar purchased from a geologist who once worked for a geothermal company that went bankrupt decades ago. (Hoiland declines to name the company.) The files, gathering dust in an attic, are now being uploaded digitally and plotted onto Zanskar’s treasure map. By crunching this historical data with machine learning software, the startup promises a stronger forecast of the energy available in geothermal sites.
Hoiland says his company has mapped hundreds of geothermal sites and can measure seismic signals that conventional modeling from the oil and gas sector typically ignores. “We’ve been able to find anomalies that no one else has,” he says.
Today, geothermal accounts for a meager 0.2% of the world’s power generation capacity, around 16 gigawatts, according to BNEF. As costs drop and investment grows, however, the research firm expects that output to reach 27 gigawatts by 2030.
“It’s a totally under-leveraged resource,” says Wenger, the investor. “It’s right under our feet.”
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
- This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
- UK Energy Regulator Announces Tariff Cap Increase
- Top Headlines: USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Energy Transfer Signs 20-Year LNG deal With Shell
- Algeria Sbaa Discovery Comes 28 Years After Last
- Biden Admin Urges Fuel-Export Cuts to Restock Northeast
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Texas Oil And Gas Employment Uptick In July Breaks 11 Year Record
- USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning