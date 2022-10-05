USCG Ends Search for Man Who Fell Off Platform Near Corpus Christi

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that it has ended its search.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has announced that it has ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi.

Commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform, the USCG revealed. The organization announced that it was searching for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi on October 1. In the announcement, the missing male was described as Latino and last seen wearing a manually inflatable blue life jacket, safety harness and tool belt.

“Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 1:45 p.m. from Corpus Christi Police Department personnel stating a scaffolder fell off a platform at Kiewit Offshore Services and entered the water in La Quinta Channel,” the USCG stated in a note posted on its website on October 1.

“The on-site safety officer reported the man did not resurface and had been missing for 15 minutes … Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and an underway 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Port Aransas to begin searching,” the USCG added in the note.

Several organizations were involved in the search, including Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Coast Guard Station Port Aransas, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Corpus Christi Police Department, Ingleside Police Department, and Aransas Pass Dive Team.

Rigzone has emailed Kiewit asking for comment on the platform incident. At the time of writing, the company has not yet responded to the request.

Kiewit describes itself as one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. The company offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including transportation, water/wastewater, power, oil, gas and chemical, building and mining, according to its website, which notes that the business has delivered some of the largest offshore projects in the world.

