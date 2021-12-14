USA-Norway Drilling Co Gets GMGS Deal
U.S. and Norway based drilling solutions provider HMH has announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver a pressure control system to Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS).
The system comprises a blowout preventer stack, including the new SeaONYX V.2 control system, a SeaPrime Pod control system, PR2 H4 Connectors and an 8,202-foot riser package, HMH outlined. The total contract value is said to be worth approximately $77 million.
HMH’s latest deal follows up on a contract awarded by GMGS to HMH’s subsidiary entity, MHWirth AS, on September 2. This deal was for the delivery of a topside drilling equipment package worth approximately $83 million. HMH noted that the combined scope of these contracts will be installed onboard a drillship operated by GMGS, with an expected delivery date around December 2023.
“This project is the first major contract awarded to HMH since the creation of the new company in October and marks an important milestone for HMH,” Pete Miller, the chairman and CEO of HMH, said in a company statement.
“We were awarded these contracts through the combined efforts of employees across the company. This confirms the strategic nature of the merger and shows what our dedicated employees can accomplish together,” he added in the statement.
“We would also like to thank GMGS for putting their trust in us and look forward to working with them in the years ahead,” Miller continued.
HMH is an independent company, formed in October 2021, through the merger of Baker Hughes’ Subsea Drilling Systems business and Akastor ASA’s wholly owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS. Baker Hughes and Akastor own equal equity in the company, which is said to combine integrated delivery capabilities, capital and industry expertise and is said to deliver a full range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages at scale.
GMGS is an affiliated organization of the China Geological Survey (CGS), according to the CGS website. One of the CGS’ missions is to carry out the acquisition and updating of basic geological data to support the nation’s economic and social development, its website highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
