USA Won't Hesitate on Russia and Iran Sanctions, Bessent Says

The US will not hesitate to go “all in” on sanctions on Russian energy if it helps lead to a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday.

Sanctions on Russia “will be used explicitly and aggressively for immediate maximum impact” at President Donald Trump’s guidance, Bessent told an audience at the Economic Club of New York.

The Trump administration is pressing Ukraine to come to the table for a ceasefire deal with Russia, and Bessent said additional sanctions on Russia could help give the US more leverage in the negotiations.

Trump is ready to finalize an agreement that would give the US rights to help develop some of Ukraine’s natural resources if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agrees to a tangible path for a truce and talks with Moscow, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bessent criticized the Biden administration for not going harder on Russian energy sanctions for fear of driving up gas prices and asked what the point of “substantial US military and financial support over the past three years” was without matching sanctions.

The US has paused military aid and some intelligence sharing with Ukraine in an effort to force the US ally to agree to negotiations with Russia over the end of the war.

Bessent also said the US would ramp up sanctions on Iran, adding that the US will “shutdown” the country’s oil sector using “pre-determined benchmarks and timelines” and that “Making Iran broke again will mark the beginning of our updated sanctions policy.”

The Treasury chief suggested that the US would work with “regional parties” that help Iran move its oil onto the market. One of those countries is likely to be Russia, which signaled earlier this week that it was willing to assist the US in talks with Iran on ending its nuclear program and support for regional anti-US proxies.

“Treasury is prepared to engage in frank discussions with those countries,” Bessent said. “We are going to shutdown Iran’s oil sector and drone manufacturing capabilities.”

Bessent also talked about how Trump’s moves are designed to advance US interests on the world stage while pushing countries to spend more on their own defense and security.

“Perhaps we are seeing an early big win with Germany’s discussions to dramatically boost its military spending,” he said.

“Increased burden sharing on security is critical amongst friendly nations,” he added. “No longer should American tax dollars, American military equipment and, in some cases, American lives, be the sole bearers of upholding friendly trade and mutual security.”