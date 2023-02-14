USA to Sell 26MM More Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve
The Biden administration plans to sell more crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with deliveries estimated to happen between April and June.
The non-emergency sale will amount to 26 million barrels of crude, according to people familiar with the matter, and is part the congressionally mandated sale lawmakers approved years ago for the current fiscal year.
The Energy Department has sought to stop some of the sales required by 2015 legislation so that it can refill the emergency reserve, which currently has about 371 million barrels. After this latest release, the reserve will dip to about 345 million barrels.
Biden officials decided last year to tap 180 million barrels from the strategic oil reserve in an effort to lower prices after Russia invaded Ukraine and sent crude surging above $100 a barrel. Some Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for that drawdown, which was the biggest release ever and helped drain the SPR to its lowest level since 1983. Critics admonished the move as a political stunt intended to combat rising gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections.
Biden officials have since spoken with energy companies about purchasing oil to refill the SPR when oil prices approach $70 a barrel.
The US House last month passed legislation meant to curb the Energy secretary’s ability to use the reserve unless the government increases the amount of federal lands available for gas and oil drilling.
Other congressionally required releases — about 140 million barrels slated for fiscal years 2024 through 2027 — were canceled after lawmakers in December approved a provision in a giant spending bill.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- India's Gail Explores Buying Stake in a USA LNG Export Plant
- USA Pushes Back on Speculation Russia Is Gaming Oil Cap With Fake Prices
- Iceland Strikes Threaten Fuel Supplies, Tourism in Capital Area
- Eni, Repsol Push Maduro for More Control in Venezuela Oil Fields
- Saudi Minister Says OPEC+ Deal Will Remain in Place All Year
- Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring
- When Will Oil Demand Peak?
- Iceland Strikes Threaten Fuel Supplies, Tourism in Capital Area
- Scottish First Minister to Resign
- Strong Performance Expected from Majors in 2023
- Eni, Repsol Push Maduro for More Control in Venezuela Oil Fields
- Zephyr Ready for Flow Tests at 36-2 LNW-CC Well in Paradox Basin
- IOG Suspends Southwark A2 and Turns To Blythe H2
- Oil Volatility Hits Yearly Low
- Saudi Minister Says OPEC+ Deal Will Remain in Place All Year
- USA to Sell 26MM More Barrels From Strategic Oil Reserve
- Demand Projected to Hit More Than 102MM Barrels Per Day in 2024
- What's the Best Way to Ask for More Money from Your Oil, Gas Employer?
- Russia Drills Most Oil in a Decade
- Top Headlines: What Would War-End Mean for Global Oil and Gas?
- Biden Wants Citizens to Police Oil Wells for Methane
- OPEC Urges Countries to Invest Significantly More in Oil
- Sleeping Gulf Coast Giant Begins Stirring
- Texas Top 10 Oil Producing Counties
- Thailand's Largest Coal Producer to Boost US Shale Gas Investment
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade