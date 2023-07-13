USA to Grant $90MM for Crafting of Local Energy Efficiency Codes
The USA Department of Energy (DOE) announced Wednesday a $90 million grant offer to support the development of state and local building energy codes to improve efficiency.
Selected as potential beneficiaries are the District of Columbia and 26 states, including California, Pennsylvania and Illinois. “Awardees will provide technical assistance for updating state and local building codes”, the DOE said in a press release.
“Modernizing energy codes is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve energy efficiency in homes and businesses and make communities more resilient to extreme weather events, which are key to addressing the climate crisis and achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s ambitious clean energy goals”, it added.
Among those picked to move on with the screening process, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient has been earmarked $9.6 million to “establish a National Energy Codes Collaborative, which is a nationwide capacity-building network that empower states and jurisdictions to effectively and sustainably implement updated cost-effective building energy codes through technical assistance, community engagement, focused local strategy development, and peer-to-peer collaboration and convenings”, the DOE said.
The Metropolitan Energy Center has a planned allotment of $6.8 million to “leverage its extensive multi-state network of 30 regional, state, and local community partners not typically engaged in energy code efforts to conduct outreach and workforce development in rural and disadvantaged communities”.
The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources could receive $3.9 million for the development of “a comprehensive plan to support the adoption, implementation, and compliance of updated Stretch building energy code and Specialized code throughout the state”.
“These awards encompass a number of key activities supporting energy code updates and implementation, including workforce development, community engagement, research and data collection, energy, equity and environmental justice, and increased support for compliance and enforcement”, the announcement said. “A key focal point will be providing industry practitioners with access to education and training opportunities on the latest building codes.”
The latest DOE assessment on the potential impact of building energy codes on efficiency said $6.05 billion in costs could be saved cumulatively by the residential and commercial sectors annually in 2030. From 2010 to 2040 cost savings could hit $138 billion, the July 2021 report said, adding 900 million metric tons of carbon dioxide could be cut in the period.
The 130 million residential and commercial buildings in the USA account for 35 percent of the country’s total carbon emissions, the DOE noted.
“To realize these immense cost-saving and public health benefits, it is critical that states and local governments update their building codes based on the latest technologies and construction practices and support their successful application”, the department said in Wednesday’s funding announcement. “However, two out of every three communities in the U.S. have not adopted the latest building codes in part due to a lack of available resources to support their implementation.
“Today’s awards seek to address this challenge, and help states and local governments across the country adopt and implement modern construction standards.”
The Biden government launched June 1, 2022 the National Initiative to Advance Building Codes advancing energy efficiency and climate resilience. The initiative includes $225 million in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, for the DOE to facilitate the development of building energy codes.
“Cutting emissions from buildings across America and ensuring they’re more energy efficient are critical components of President Biden’s plan to tackle the climate crisis and create cleaner and healthier communities”, Energy Secretary Jennifer M Granholm said in the DOE statement.
To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com
