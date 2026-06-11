USA Strikes Iran

The U.S. military launched strikes against 'multiple' targets in Iran for the second straight day.

The US military launched strikes against “multiple” targets in Iran for the second straight day after President Donald Trump accused the country of dragging out talks on an interim peace deal.

US Central Command said on X that it had begun “additional self-defense strikes” at 5:15 p.m. New York time on Wednesday. About four hours later, in another post, Centcom declared the operation complete and targeted surveillance systems, air defense sites and communications networks.

“US Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters,” Centcom said.

Trump said in a Fox News interview that he had spoken with top Iranian officials Wednesday and they had asked him to halt the bombing. He said it would stop shortly, but added the US would hit Iran again tomorrow if its leaders didn’t sign an agreement, Fox News reported.

The attacks, which followed strikes on Tuesday in retaliation for the downing of a US Apache helicopter, underscored Trump’s growing frustration that the two sides have so far failed to reach an agreement.

They also offered fresh evidence that a ceasefire agreed upon in April had all but collapsed, even though the US and Israel haven’t returned to the intensive bombing campaign that marked the early days of the conflict.

U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.

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— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 10, 2026

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a military source, said before the strikes began that the country’s armed forces were “fully prepared” for fresh attacks and had the ability to hit additional American targets.

State-run Press TV claimed that the Strait of Hormuz has been completely closed to all types of vessels, including commercial ships, citing Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said it struck two vessels attempting passage through the strait, Press TV reported.

Centcom rebutted Iran’s claim that the strait was closed in a post on X, saying that “commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of the Strait of Hormuz tonight.” Iranian news organizations said officials in Tehran denied direct talks with the American president.

After the Centcom announcement that the wave of strikes had been completed, Brent crude rose 1.4% to around $95 a barrel after climbing above that figure at the start of Thursday’s trading. Gold gained almost 1% to $4,110 an ounce.

The recent hostilities mark the most intense clashes between the US and Iran in weeks. A further escalation risks derailing intermittent, indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

For months, Trump has vacillated between threats of intensified attacks and boasting that a peace deal is within reach. Yet neither scenario has materialized and the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil and other commodities, has remained largely closed despite American efforts to ease Iran’s chokehold.

In recent weeks, some producers have found ways to export oil by making so-called dark transits. While conventional vessel-tracking data show little change in shipments, senior shipping executives, Asian oil buyers and satellite imagery suggest traffic through Hormuz is becoming more steady and increasing in volume.

But the passages are still far below the prewar average of about 135 transits a day.

Trump earlier Wednesday posted that the US military had supported the passage of “more than 200 commercial ships” through the key waterway, resulting in “more than 100 million barrels of oil” making it to market. He went on to claim the US controls the strait, “not Iran.”

Three more liquefied natural gas shipments from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates appear to have exited the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, adding to signs of a pickup in oil and energy flows as the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar begin to manage their vessels’ transits through the strait.

Here’s more on the war: