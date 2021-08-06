USA Shale Producers Stay Disciplined

U.S. shale producers are remaining disciplined with production and capital guidance despite high oil prices, according to GlobalData.

The speed at which new rigs are put to new developments is considerably less than in previous price cycles, the data and analytics company noted, adding that most U.S. shale producers are being conservative in their production and capital guidance as priorities remain around protecting balance sheets and generating free cash flow.

GlobalData highlighted that, for many operators, this has led to a drawdown of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) inventory wells in the past six months to reduce capital expenditure while maintaining production levels. U.S. domestic production is currently averaging around 11 million barrels per day, GlobalData outlined.

“Uncertainty around the pace of economic recovery in some regions due to the Delta variant, and OPEC+’s decision to gradually increase output throughout 2021, is expected to restrict oil price,” Steven Ho, an upstream oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a company statement.

“However, at least a third of U.S. unconventional production is protected against a drop in price due to producers hedging strategies that are in place for the remainder of 2021. At the same time, this means that some operators are not able to benefit whenever there is a higher than expected spot price, as their hedging effectively puts a cap on the maximum price they can fetch,” he added.

“U.S. shale appears to be finding a way to remain resilient and prepared for whenever oil demand requires more crude oil from unconventional developments. Operators will now need to assume a lower price scenario and favor operating in a cost-efficient manner. They also must address concerns around sustaining the generation of free cash flow, keep implementing optimal hedging strategies, reduce debt levels, as well as meeting their carbon reduction targets,” Ho went on to say.

The GlobalData representative also highlighted that there is an expectation for increased consolidation across the shale sector. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that, according to people familiar with the matter, Devon Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips are among potential suitors studying Shell’s portfolio of Permian Basin oil fields. Last month, Penn Virginia Corporation revealed that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Lonestar Resources US Inc. to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction, and back in May, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. agreed to merge.

