USA Sends Warship and Jets to Fend Off UAE Attacks
The U.S. plans to deploy a squadron of Lockheed Martin’s F-22 fighter jets in addition to moving guided-missile destroyer USS Cole to help the United Arab Emirates fend off attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
The USS Cole “will patrol the waters of the UAE, working closely with UAE air defenders to protect their nation,” General Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, told state-run WAM news agency. “And then additionally, over the next week or so, we’re going to bring in a squadron of F-22 fighter jets.”
The UAE hosts about 2,000 American troops at a base in Abu Dhabi, and the U.S. last month warned against travel to the UAE, in part due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.
The Gulf nation is part of a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia that has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis for the past seven years. The Yemen fighters attacked the UAE with missiles and drones multiple times in the past month, stoking tensions in the oil-exporting region.
The incidents could upset fragile diplomatic efforts to ease Tehran’s frictions with Gulf Arab neighbors as well as complicate broader negotiations to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Envoys reconvene in Vienna on Tuesday, with talks entering what they’ve described as a critical stage.
The U.S. will work with the UAE to further improve its air defense system, McKenzie told WAM. “We are working with our partners here in the region and with the industry back in the United States to develop solutions that would work against drones.”
The Houthis regularly fire missiles and drones at neighboring Saudi Arabia, but attacks on the UAE are rarer. The OPEC member state had stepped back from the Yemen war in recent years to avoid drawing attacks on its own soil but has re-engaged recently.
--With assistance from Sylvia Westall.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- BP Jumps from $5.6B Loss to Near $13B Profit
- At Least Three Dead After FPSO Trinity Spirit Explosion In Nigeria
- Murphy Oil GOM Platform Still On Target For Mid-2022 Start
- Is a Shale Re-Boom on the Cards?
- Petrobras And Yinson Ink $5.2B FPSO Contracts
- ADNOC Mulls Green Bond
- USA Sends Warship and Jets to Fend Off UAE Attacks
- Sparrows To Continue Maintenance On Bruce Offshore Platform
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- W&T Offshore Completes Gulf Of Mexico Fields Buy
- What It Takes to Change a Name in Oil
- Oil Rises to 7 Year High and Likely to Keep Climbing
- New Natural Gas Find Offshore Abu Dhabi
- Noble Rig Sets Sights On Drilling Santos Wells
- Shell Has Momentous Year
- Shell Oil Find In Namibia Opens New Dawn Of Prosperity
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- ADNOC Comments on Fire