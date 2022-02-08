USA Sends Warship and Jets to Fend Off UAE Attacks

The U.S. plans to deploy a squadron of Lockheed Martin’s F-22 fighter jets in addition to moving guided-missile destroyer USS Cole to help the United Arab Emirates fend off attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The USS Cole “will patrol the waters of the UAE, working closely with UAE air defenders to protect their nation,” General Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, told state-run WAM news agency. “And then additionally, over the next week or so, we’re going to bring in a squadron of F-22 fighter jets.”

The UAE hosts about 2,000 American troops at a base in Abu Dhabi, and the U.S. last month warned against travel to the UAE, in part due to the threat of missile and drone attacks.

The Gulf nation is part of a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia that has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis for the past seven years. The Yemen fighters attacked the UAE with missiles and drones multiple times in the past month, stoking tensions in the oil-exporting region.

The incidents could upset fragile diplomatic efforts to ease Tehran’s frictions with Gulf Arab neighbors as well as complicate broader negotiations to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Envoys reconvene in Vienna on Tuesday, with talks entering what they’ve described as a critical stage.

The U.S. will work with the UAE to further improve its air defense system, McKenzie told WAM. “We are working with our partners here in the region and with the industry back in the United States to develop solutions that would work against drones.”

The Houthis regularly fire missiles and drones at neighboring Saudi Arabia, but attacks on the UAE are rarer. The OPEC member state had stepped back from the Yemen war in recent years to avoid drawing attacks on its own soil but has re-engaged recently.

--With assistance from Sylvia Westall.