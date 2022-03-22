USA SEC Proposes Climate Disclosure Rule

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that it has proposed rule changes that would require registrants to include certain climate-related disclosures in their registration statements and periodic reports.

This would include information about climate-related risks that are reasonably likely to have a material impact on their business, results of operations, or financial condition, and certain climate-related financial statement metrics in a note to their audited financial statements, SEC noted. The required information about climate-related risks would include disclosure of a registrant’s greenhouse gas emissions, SEC highlighted.

For registrants that already conduct scenario analysis, have developed transition plans, or publicly set climate-related targets or goals, the proposed amendments would require certain disclosures to enable investors to understand those aspects of the registrants’ climate risk management, SEC said.

“I am pleased to support today’s proposal because, if adopted, it would provide investors with consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information for making their investment decisions, and it would provide consistent and clear reporting obligations for issuers,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a government statement.

“Our core bargain from the 1930s is that investors get to decide which risks to take, as long as public companies provide full and fair disclosure and are truthful in those disclosures. Today, investors representing literally tens of trillions of dollars support climate-related disclosures because they recognize that climate risks can pose significant financial risks to companies, and investors need reliable information about climate risks to make informed investment decisions,” Gensler added in the statement.

“Today’s proposal would help issuers more efficiently and effectively disclose these risks and meet investor demand, as many issuers already seek to do. Companies and investors alike would benefit from the clear rules of the road proposed in this release. I believe the SEC has a role to play when there’s this level of demand for consistent and comparable information that may affect financial performance. Today’s proposal thus is driven by the needs of investors and issuers,” Gensler went on to say.

Industry Reaction

In response to the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule, the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, Frank Macchiarola, said, “the U.S. oil and natural gas industry has a long history of sustainability reporting, and achieving greater comparability and transparency across those efforts is a leading priority”.

“We are concerned that the commission’s sweeping proposal could require non-material disclosures and create confusion for investors and capital markets. As the commission pursues a final rule, we encourage them to collaborate with our industry and build on private-sector efforts that are already underway to improve consistency and comparability of climate-related reporting,” Macchiarola added.

Also reacting to the proposed SEC rule, Energy Workforce & Technology Council CEO, Leslie Beyer, said, “we have had consistent concerns that new regulations by the SEC on ESG reporting could put a strain on our sector and could be used to encourage divestment in critically-needed energy and low carbon technologies”.

“At a time when the global market is facing resource shortages, we hope that any new regulatory burden is carefully considered. We strongly believe that new metrics and ESG disclosures should not be a government-led activity, rather it needs to be a public-private partnership to assure goals and expectations are real, achievable, predictable, and that the collected data is used to improve climate change outcomes and not simply to make a case against one form of energy or another,” Beyer added.

“The Energy Workforce & Technology Council will carefully analyze the new draft regulation and participate in the forthcoming public comment period with the SEC. The SEC needs to ensure that the regulation is done in a manner that allows the energy technology sector to continue to flourish and provides solutions that will lead to our lower carbon future, while at the same time continuing to ensure that America and our allies have access to the energy our economies need to thrive,” Beyer went on to say.

