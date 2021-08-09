USA Rig Count Rises

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States increased to 491 last week.

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States increased to 491 last week, according to Baker Hughes Co.’s (NYSE: BKR) latest rotary rig count, which was released on August 6.

This figure marks an increase of three land rigs, comprising two oil rigs and one miscellaneous rig, compared to the company’s previous rig count. The total rotary rig count in the U.S. now stands at 476 land rigs, 14 offshore rigs and one inland water rig. Of the 491 rigs operating in the U.S., 387 are oil rigs, 103 are gas rigs and one is a miscellaneous rig.

The U.S. rotary rig count has increased by 244 year on year, with land rigs increasing by 241, offshore rigs by two and inland water rigs by one compared to year ago figures. Oil rigs increased by 211, gas rigs increased by 34 and miscellaneous rigs dropped by one year on year.

In Canada, the rotary rig count also increased by three rigs week on week to hit 156. Of these rigs, 95 are oil rigs, 60 are gas rigs and one is a miscellaneous rig. Canada’s rotary rig count stood at 47 last year, comprising 13 oil rigs and 34 gas rigs.

The total North America rotary rig count now stands at 647, up by six from Baker Hughes’ previous rig count and up by 353 from the company’s year ago figures.

Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.

