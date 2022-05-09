USA Rig Count Increases Again
The U.S. added seven rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on May 6.
These seven weekly additions comprised four land rigs and three offshore rigs and took the total U.S. rig count up to 705, comprising 688 land rigs and 17 offshore rigs, Baker Hughes’ latest figures outlined. The total U.S. rig count of 705 is made up of 557 oil rigs, 146 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes revealed.
Baker Hughes’ previous rig count, which was published on April 29, showed that the U.S. added three rigs week on week.
In Baker Hughes’ latest rig count, Canada’s rig numbers were shown to have dropped by four week on week. The country’s rig count is now said to stand at 91, comprising 42 oil rigs and 49 gas rigs. The total North America rig count is up by three week on week, now totaling 796, according to Baker Hughes.
Looking at year ago figures, the North America rig count is shown to have increased by 293 rigs, mainly driven by the U.S., which Baker Hughes pointed out has added 257 rigs year on year, comprising 213 oil rigs, 43 gas rigs and one miscellaneous rig. Canada’s rig count is shown to have increased by 36 rigs, comprising 20 oil rigs and 16 gas rigs.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
