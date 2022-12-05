USA Rig Count Breaks Cycle and Stays Flat
The U.S. rig count stayed flat at 784 rigs, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 2.
This count showed that the U.S. added one offshore rig and dropped one land rig week on week, keeping its total rig count unchanged. The U.S. now has 763 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, which are made up of 627 oil rigs, 155 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes’ count highlighted.
Canada added one rig week on week, bringing its total rig count to 195, Baker Hughes outlined. Canada’s total rig figure comprises 128 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which highlights that the total North America rig figure now stands at 979 rigs.
North America has added 230 rigs compared to this time last year, Baker Hughes revealed in its latest count. The U.S. contributed the bulk of these additions (215), with Canada adding 15 rigs year on year, Baker Hughes pointed out. The U.S. additions comprised 160 oil rigs, 53 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, while Canada’s additions were made up of just oil rigs, Baker Hughes outlined.
In its previous rig count, which was released on November 23, Baker Hughes revealed that the U.S. had added a total of two land rigs week on week. In the rig count before that, which was published on November 18, Baker Hughes revealed that the U.S. added a total of three rigs week on week. The rig count prior to that one, which was published on November 10, showed that the U.S. added nine rigs week on week.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- How Do Offshore UK Oil and Gas Job Figures Stack Up?
- Kremlin Says Russia Will Not Accept $60 Price Cap on Its Oil
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Holds Steady
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia
- Nigerian Supreme Court Allows Shell To Appeal $1.8B Court Order
- Plentitude Acquires PLT
- Decarbonization Of Chinese Power Sector Key In Hitting 1.5C Target
- How Far Is Carbon Offset Crude Trading From Becoming Reality?
- TXOGA Mourns Loss of Former President Rob Looney
- Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
- OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
- New Series The Rig Gets Release Date
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- USA Oil and Gas Jobs Are Still in Short Supply
- Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again