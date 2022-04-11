USA Refinery Run Rate Very High for April
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at the U.S. refinery run rate, Strategic Petroleum Reserve release destinations, growth in the context of pandemic recovery and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The EU has proven too dependent on Russian oil and natural gas to initiate any boycotts at this time. The market will have to look to the additional, non-energy sanctions against Russia for any impact on resolving the Ukrainian crisis. U.S. refiners running at 92.5 percent is a very high level for April, a month normally reserved for maintenance and ‘turn-around’ ahead of the summer driving demand season. Will we see a significant reduction in capacity over the next 30-60 days? And, have the Western nations ‘pulled all the rabbits out of their hats’ in terms of increasing global oil supplies? It would seem so.
Hillary Stevenson, Director, Industry Relations at oil and gas data firm Validere: Will be watching to see where U.S. SPR releases are headed. It is likely that some purchases will head to foreign destinations due to the cheaper waterborne transit, as the Jones Act would require U.S. flagged vessels to carry barrels to other U.S. ports. The DOE noted that any bid submitted in the SPR sale should not be ‘contingent’ on receiving a Jones Act waiver or vessel.
John Stilwell, Principal-in-Charge, Energy – Power and Utilities, Grant Thornton LLP: Short- and long-term negative impacts to growth in the context of the pandemic recovery continues to be the theme. The widespread impact of the war in Ukraine will continue to be factor that the world will continue to monitor. The question is: Can the West remain united against Russia with the underlying stress to energy markets, supply chain and macroeconomic pressures?
