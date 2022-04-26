USA Refiner Golden Age Starts Now

The refiner golden age starts now, according to a new BofA Global Research report on U.S. oil and gas, which was sent to Rigzone recently.

“The highlight of 1Q22 in our view will be the outlook for U.S. refiners: for the first time in several years, absolute upside is competitive with the U.S. oils - but on what we believe are conservative assumptions, specifically long-term U.S. vs international natural gas, so that tailwinds towards market recognition of a higher sustainable mid-cycle margin environment have a long way to play out,” BofA Global research analysts stated in the report.

“In our view, this structural cost advantage vs international peers combined with an expected post-Covid demand recovery and tighter U.S. refining market following a raft of refinery closures sets up an extended period of elevated margins we characterize as a new regional ‘Golden Age’ of U.S. refining,” the analysts added.

In the report, the analysts highlighted that their top refining pick is Valero Energy Corporation and noted that PBF Energy Inc is their preferred ‘beta’ exposure.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Valero is the world’s largest independent refiner with around 10,000 workers and 15 refineries across the U.S., Canada and the UK, the company’s website highlights. The company is releasing its first quarter 2022 earnings results later today.

PBF Energy describes itself as one of the largest independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The company currently owns and operates six domestic oil refineries and related assets with a combined processing capacity of over one million barrels per day, according to its website.

In a separate BofA Global Research report released in March, analysts at the company noted that they believed the U.S. refining industry was on the cusp of a new ‘Golden Age’, characterized by a reset in sustainable ‘mid-cycle’ refining margins disproportionately advantaged vs international peers on multiple levels.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com