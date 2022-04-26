USA Refiner Golden Age Starts Now
The refiner golden age starts now, according to a new BofA Global Research report on U.S. oil and gas, which was sent to Rigzone recently.
“The highlight of 1Q22 in our view will be the outlook for U.S. refiners: for the first time in several years, absolute upside is competitive with the U.S. oils - but on what we believe are conservative assumptions, specifically long-term U.S. vs international natural gas, so that tailwinds towards market recognition of a higher sustainable mid-cycle margin environment have a long way to play out,” BofA Global research analysts stated in the report.
“In our view, this structural cost advantage vs international peers combined with an expected post-Covid demand recovery and tighter U.S. refining market following a raft of refinery closures sets up an extended period of elevated margins we characterize as a new regional ‘Golden Age’ of U.S. refining,” the analysts added.
In the report, the analysts highlighted that their top refining pick is Valero Energy Corporation and noted that PBF Energy Inc is their preferred ‘beta’ exposure.
Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Valero is the world’s largest independent refiner with around 10,000 workers and 15 refineries across the U.S., Canada and the UK, the company’s website highlights. The company is releasing its first quarter 2022 earnings results later today.
PBF Energy describes itself as one of the largest independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The company currently owns and operates six domestic oil refineries and related assets with a combined processing capacity of over one million barrels per day, according to its website.
In a separate BofA Global Research report released in March, analysts at the company noted that they believed the U.S. refining industry was on the cusp of a new ‘Golden Age’, characterized by a reset in sustainable ‘mid-cycle’ refining margins disproportionately advantaged vs international peers on multiple levels.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
- Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
- Greenpeace Blocks Russian Tanker From Offloading Oil In Norway
- USA Refiner Golden Age Starts Now
- Guyana Sells First Produced Oil From Liza Unity FPSO To Exxon
- Big Oil Russia Writedowns Eased by Cash From $100 Oil
- Manchin Explores Possibility of Energy and Climate Package With GOP
- Energy Dept Reveals SPR Contract Award Winners
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Two Projects In Bohai Sea
- MHI Inks Ultra-Low Carbon Fuels MoU with Infinium
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Henry Hub Hits 13 Year High
- USA Energy Bureau Issues Oil and Gas Lease Sale Notices
- Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More
- Chinese Oil Demand Takes Lockdown Hit
- Turkey Gives Tax Cuts For $10B Offshore Gas Project
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Ekofisk Lifetime Extended And Set To Last For Nearly 80 Years
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June