USA Ramps Up Rig Count
The U.S. boosted its rig count by nine week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on July 29.
Eight of the nine additions were land rigs and one was an offshore rig, the count showed. The additions take the total U.S. rig count up to 767, comprising 746 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and four inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 767, 605 of these are categorized as oil rigs, 157 are categorized as gas rigs and five are categorized as miscellaneous rigs.
Canada also increased its rig count week on week by nine, taking its total rig count up to 204, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed. Canada’s 204 rigs comprise 137 oil rigs and 67 gas rigs, according to Baker Hughes, which outlined that the total North America rig count now stands at 971.
The North America rig count has increased by 330 rigs compared to year ago figures, with 279 rigs coming from the U.S. and 51 coming from Canada, Baker Hughes’ latest rig count highlighted. Year on year, the U.S. was shown to have added 220 oil rigs, 54 gas rigs and five miscellaneous rigs, while Canada was shown to have added 44 oil rigs and eight gas rigs and dropped one miscellaneous rig.
Baker Hughes, which has issued the rotary rig counts to the petroleum industry since 1944, describes the figures as an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. The company obtains its working rig location information in part from Enverus, which produces daily rig counts using GPS tracking units.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Market Watchers Eye Russia, China, USA Interchange
- Oil Majors, Elon Musk to Appear at ONS This Month
- Number of Crude Oil Tankers Loading in Russian Ports Falls Sharply
- Ineos and Sinopec Sign Significant $7B Petrochemical Deals
- Top Headlines: Formosa 2 Wind Farm Passes Significant Milestones and More
- Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
- Oil Market Watchers Eye Russia, China, USA Interchange
- Oil Majors, Elon Musk to Appear at ONS This Month
- Chevron Reports Biggest Quarterly Earnings Ever
- Number of Crude Oil Tankers Loading in Russian Ports Falls Sharply
- Eni Makes Significant Gas Discovery In UAE
- Valaris Rakes In Over Two Dozen Rig Deals
- Keppel Wins $54.5Mn For FPS And FPSO Deals
- Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Deal With Petrobras
- USA Ramps Up Rig Count
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift
- Who Were the Biggest Oil and Gas Consumers in 2021?
- Power of the Gas Weapon Is Rapidly Declining
- USA EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- Texas LNG Blast Starting to Eat into USA LNG Exports to Europe
- July USA Gasoline Demand Readings Lower Than Pandemic Era
- Schumer-Manchin Deal Makes Industry And Environmentalists Happy
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most