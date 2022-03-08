USA Pump Prices Hit Record High
U.S. drivers are now paying more for gasoline than at any other time in history as demand surges and the war in Ukraine threatens global oil supplies.
Average pump prices in the U.S. are now $4.173 per gallon, the highest level in records going back to 2000, according to auto club AAA. Government data going back to 1990 show prices have never been higher than they are now. In California, the most expensive U.S. state for drivers, prices have surged to $5.444 a gallon.
Record pump prices pose a major challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden, whose attempts to cap gasoline costs and rein in inflation have so far had little impact. That means American households -- already slammed by soaring food costs and electricity prices -- are getting hit on all sides.
Prices are probably not coming down anytime soon. U.S. gasoline futures reached record highs this week as the market reckoned with lost Russian oil-product exports soon to be cemented by a formal ban. Surges in futures markets tend to precede pump-price gains by a few weeks.
Russian oil made up only about 3% of all the crude shipments that arrived in the U.S. last year, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration show. But when also including other petroleum products, like unfinished fuel oil that can be used as a feedstock to produce gasoline and diesel, Russia accounted for about 8% of the U.S.’s 2021 petroleum imports.
“Product markets are even tighter than crude markets. Russia is a major product exporter and those have been hit even harder than crude,” said John Auers, executive vice president of Turner Mason & Co.
--With assistance from Sophie Caronello.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- The Likelihood of a Russian Oil Ban
- Biden Set to Announce Russian Oil Ban Today
- There Is Definitely Potential for an OPEC+ Collapse
- Russia Threat to Cut Gas Sends European Market Wild
- Shell Exiting All Russian Hydrocarbons
- OMV Says No To Further Russian Investments Over Ukraine Crisis
- Flamengo President Dribbles Into Petrobras Chair Spot
- CNOOC Takes Larger Cut In Petrobras Buzios Field For $2.1B
- Decision On Divisive Bay Du Nord Project Delayed
- OPEC Bonds with USA Shale
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known
- North America Drops Rigs
- Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port
- How High Could Oil Go?
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View
- Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now
- Market Panic Is Here
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known