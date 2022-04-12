USA Pump Prices Falling from Highs
At the moment, pump prices are falling from their highs of precisely one month ago, AAA National Public Relations Manager Andrew Gross has highlighted, adding that falling below $4 is possible, but falling to $3 appears doubtful right now.
The average regular gasoline price in the U.S. as of April 12 is $4.09 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website, which is described as a public service of the U.S.’ largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization. Yesterday’s average was said to stand at $4.11 per gallon, the week ago average was said to stand at $4.17 per gallon, the month ago average was said to stand at $4.32 per gallon, and the year ago average was said to stand at $2.86 per gallon.
The highest recorded average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. was seen on March 11 this year, coming in at $4.33 per gallon, the AAA gas prices site highlighted.
“The primary factor in gasoline prices to watch is the price of oil, which accounts for about 60 percent of what consumers pay at the pump,” Gross told Rigzone.
“Currently, the global oil market is very tight due to constrained production, much of it pandemic related. The Russian war in Ukraine is also causing a great deal of volatility, putting upward pressure on oil pricing, but renewed Covid fears in China are putting more significant downward pressure on oil costs,” Gross added.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), China saw a peak in its Covid-19 cases at the end of February this year and a peak in its Covid-19 deaths at the start of March this year. As of April 11, 8.20pm CEST, there have been 944,191 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, with 14,262 deaths, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
