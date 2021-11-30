USA Proceeds with SPR Release Despite Price Drop
The U.S. will proceed with its plan to release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves despite a new coronavirus variant triggering a sharp drop in crude prices.
“We are not reconsidering,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday at a briefing.
The Biden administration announced a release from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week as part of an unprecedented, coordinated attempt by the world’s largest oil consumers to tame high fuel prices. Monday’s comment comes just before OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet to discuss their own response to the Omicron variant. The group seems increasingly inclined to ditch their plan to raise output after the variant triggered the worst crash oil markets have seen in over a year.
Also on Monday, U.S. State Department senior advisor Amos Hochstein told CNBC that the administration stands ready to release even more crude from reserves should the need arise. “We wanted to do something that was impactful for the market and that also had the ability and the flexibility to allow us to do that again,” he said.
When asked whether the administration was concerned about the lack of details that have surfaced about China’s plan to release its own oil reserves, Psaki said, “We are always encouraging any country around the world including China to be as transparent as possible on any of their policy maneuvers, but I don’t have any additional concerns to express today.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II
- JX Nippon Selling UK Assets To NEO Energy For $1.7B
- Continued Oil Price Reduction Commentary Expected
- Noreco CEO Resigns With CFO Taking Acting Managing Director Role
- Trans Mountain Gives Pipeline Update
- Saudi Energy Minister Not Concerned About Omicron
- Biden Says USA Gas Prices Will Drop Soon
- CMA Refers CHC Deal for In-Depth Investigation
- McDermott LNG Net-Zero Study For Shell Complete
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- Oil Crashes as New Covid Variant Roils Markets
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work
- Parkland Pausing Burnaby Refinery Processing Ops
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation