USA Players In $6B Merger of Equals

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) revealed Monday that they have entered into an agreement to combine in a $6 billion “merger of equals” transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting common stock owned, the companies outlined in a joint statement. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Oasis shareholders will receive a special dividend of $15.00 per share, according to the statement, which outlined that the combined company will have an enterprise value of around $6 billion, based on the exchange ratio and the closing share prices for Whiting and Oasis as of March 4, 2022.

Upon completion of the transaction, Whiting shareholders will own approximately 53 percent and Oasis shareholders will own approximately 47 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, the joint statement highlighted. The transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. Closing is still subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, approval by Whiting and Oasis shareholders.

The combined company will have a “premier” Williston Basin position with “top tier” assets across approximately 972,000 net acres, combined production of more than 167,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, significant scale and enhanced free cash flow generation to return capital to shareholders, according to the statement. Upon closing, Whiting’s President and CEO, Lynn Peterson, will serve as executive chair of the board of directors of the combined company and Oasis’ CEO, Danny Brown, will serve as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the board.

The combined company will be headquartered in Houston upon closing but will retain the Denver office “for the foreseeable future”. The new business will operate under a new name and is expected to trade on the NASDAQ under a new ticker to be announced prior to closing.

On the day of the deal’s announcement, Oasis stock closed 5.51 percent higher at $152.45. Whiting stock closed flat at $84.96, although it did reach an intraday high of $90.85.

“The combination will bring together two excellent operators with complementary and high-quality assets to create a leader in the Williston Basin, poised for significant and resilient cash flow generation,” Brown said in a company statement.

“Over the last year, both companies have executed a series of deliberate strategic transactions, reducing costs and establishing a leading framework for ESG and return of capital. The combination of the two companies, together with the ongoing momentum from these strategic actions, will accelerate our efforts and ideally position the combined company to generate strong free cash flow, execute a focused strategy and enhance the return of capital,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the deal, Peterson said, “we are bringing together two like-minded companies and cultures through a merger-of-equals transaction”.

“Both organizations have outstanding talent and operational practices that we are excited to integrate to create an even stronger combined company. This is also an exciting and very positive development for the communities in which we operate and the great states of North Dakota and Montana,” he added in the statement.

“We look forward to unlocking the enormous potential of our assets and organizations for the benefit of our stakeholders,” Peterson went on to say.

Last month, Oasis announced the closing of a previously announced merger between Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP). During the same month, Whiting Petroleum Corporation announced that it had entered into two separate definitive agreements to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation describes itself as an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production and acquisition of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. Oasis describes itself as an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin.

