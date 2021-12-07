USA Oilfield Services Jobs Fall in November
Employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector fell by an estimated 818 jobs in November after eight straight months of growth.
That’s according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC). Losses were sharpest in oil and gas extraction, as well as support activity, the EWTC highlighted, adding that the November decrease comes as overall U.S. job growth marked the worst month this year.
The oilfield services and equipment sector has added slightly more than 55,000 jobs since March after hitting a pandemic low of 597,067 jobs in February, the EWTC noted, citing BLS data. Sector employment has grown at an average monthly rate of 0.92 percent in 2021 as companies have maintained focus on reducing debt, repaying investors and investing in research and development, the EWTC said.
The organization estimates a peak of more than 109,000 pandemic-related job losses. Using BLS data, the EWTC, in consultation with researchers from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston, found that reductions were heaviest in April 2020, when the sector shed 57,294 jobs. This is said to be the largest one month total since at least 2013.
Employment in the U.S. energy technology and services sector rose by an estimated 6,051 jobs in October, an eighth straight month of growth, the EWTC outlined last month, citing preliminary data from the BLS and EWTC analysis.
Each month, the EWTC uses data published by the BLS to estimate oilfield services and equipment sector employment. The organization notes that employment is a key indicator of the health of the oilfield services sector, which it says plays a critical role in the technology-driven energy value chain.
The EWTC is the national trade association for the energy technology and services sector, representing more than 600,000 jobs in the technology-driven energy value chain, the organization’s website states. The organization was founded in 1933 as the American Petroleum Equipment Suppliers Association and formed by a merging of the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association and the Association of Energy Service Companies.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Chevron Extends Concession Off Angola Through 2050
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Traders Brush Off Initial Omicron Panic
- Exxon Looking Towards Permian Net-Zero Emissions By 2030
- Oil Search Shareholders Vote For Santos Merger
- Halliburton Sees World Headed for Oil Scarcity
- USA Oil Sale Attracts at Least 2 Foreign Bidders
- Woodside Leases Land For Hydrogen Facility In Oklahoma
- Biden Official Heckled After Urging Shale Boost
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- Oil Traders Stampede to Exit
- Hundreds Of UK Offshore Workers Set To Strike Next Week
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- What Could Omicron Cost Global Oil Market?
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- Samsung Sells Former Ocean Rig Drillship. Eyes Sale Of Three More.
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery