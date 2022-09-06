USA Oilfield Services Employment Rises In August
Employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 6,865 jobs to 648,914 in August, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Energy Workforce).
Gains in August make OFS employment the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but still off the pre-pandemic mark in February 2020 of 706,528. Overall, U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs, down from July numbers but still representing a strong pace of growth.
“The August jobs increases are very encouraging as our sector continues to rebuild the energy workforce from pandemic losses,” said Energy Workforce & Technology Council CEO Leslie Beyer.
“Our industry is meeting the challenge of growing global demand by producing at almost pre-pandemic levels, reducing emissions industry-wide, all while continuing to make gains in the workforce. Every day, our energy workforce is powering the world while developing new, innovative technologies to ensure reliable, affordable energy is accessible across the globe. Through the powerhouse of American energy, we are lifting people from energy poverty, and providing economic and energy security for our nation and others throughout the world.”
Energy Workforce is the national trade association for the global energy technology and services sector representing 600,000 U.S. jobs in the technology-driven energy value chain. Member companies are involved in energy equipment manufacturing, drilling, well completions, well services, pressure pumping, renewable energy technology and servicing, geothermal development, and more.
The innovative men and women who comprise this sector are leaders in developing and deploying innovative technologies on a global scale that increase efficiency, improve environmental performance, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Energy technology and services sector employment is estimated by analyzing data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and covers the economic activities of energy technology and services companies, which include oil and gas extraction, construction, and manufacturing. Total employment is estimated using the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, published by BLS, and jobs data reported by BLS monthly.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
Writer
