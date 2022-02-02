USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed

A surge in U.S. oil output in the fourth quarter of 2021 has gone largely unnoticed.

A surge in U.S. oil output in the fourth quarter of 2021 has gone largely unnoticed by the oil market and oil analysts, according to Standard Chartered.

In a new research note sent to Rigzone, analysts at the company highlighted that, in October 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasted that U.S. oil liquids supply - excluding refinery processing gains - would be 17.86 million barrels per day in November. The analysts outlined that they estimated that U.S. oil supply averaged 18.795 million barrels per day in November, which they noted was a month on month increase of 352,000 barrels per day, 935,000 barrels per day higher than the EIA forecast and just 375,000 barrels per day below January 2020’s all-time high.

According to data published in the note, the U.S. added over 900,000 barrels per day to supply in the second half of last year. Only Saudi Arabia produced more and the U.S. comfortably outperformed countries such as Russia, Canada, Iraq, Norway, the UAE and the UK, the data showed.

“The surge in U.S. supply runs counter to the market narrative used by investment bank proponents of an oil super-cycle,” Standard Chartered analysts stated in the note.

“Growth in U.S. supply was predicted to be limited in 2021 because of investor pressure for dividends rather than growth. We think that what analysts missed was that at current prices companies can significantly increase both dividends and capital expenditure,” the analysts added.

“We think substantial upward revisions to 2022 U.S. oil supply growth are likely from agencies, consultants and Wall Street analysts. If U.S. supply merely stayed at its November 2021 level throughout 2022, annual average growth would be more than one million barrels per day and more than the current U.S. supply growth forecasts of both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the OPEC Secretariat,” the analysts continued.

The analysts went on to note that they expect U.S. oil supply to continue to surprise on the upside in 2022 and added that this surge will not remain under the market radar for much longer.

Permian Productivity

Late last week, new Rystad Energy research indicated that the average productivity of new wells in the Permian Basin is set to hit a record high in 2022, breaching past 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to a surge in lateral well length.

New wells are expected to break the 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent threshold for the first time on record, rising from the 974 barrels of oil equivalent per day achieved in 2021, the analysis highlighted. Rystad noted that average daily production levels have steadily climbed since 2010, closely aligned with the horizontal well length, which is expected to reach 9,500 feet in 2022.

According to Rystad Energy, the total completed lateral footage of wells in the Permian is expected to reach a record high of 50 million feet in 2022. The company outlined that this would beat 2021’s total of 45.8 million feet and surpass past pre-Covid-19 levels of 47.5 million feet seen in 2019.

“The Permian is now entering a three-mile lateral era,” Artem Abramov, the head of shale research at Rystad Energy, said in a company statement.

“Such long wells were viewed as inferior for their high finding and development costs in some deeper zones just a few years ago, but modern equipment and completion methods allow extended reach wells to spread across the entire basin,” Abramov added in the statement.

