USA Oil Group Publishes New 3D Printing Standard
The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced that it has published a new standard on additive manufacturing (3D printing) for polymer-based components used in the natural gas and oil industry “that will increase operating efficiency, ease supply chain issues and help reduce emissions”.
API Standard 20T, Additively Manufactured Polymer-Based Components for Use in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industries, specifies requirements for qualification in the manufacturing process, production, marking and documentation of 3D printed polymer-based components used in the industry, API noted. The standard also provides guidance on how to test and document the material properties for the 3D printing of polymer-based components and introduces three additive manufacturing specification levels that define technical, quality and qualification requirements, API revealed.
20T is a complementary standard to the first edition of API Standard 20S, Additively Manufactured Metallic Components for Use in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industries, which was published in late 2021. Described as a first of its kind for the industry, 20S provides similar benefits as its sister standard on polymer-based components, API highlighted.
“This new standard highlights the industry’s success in leveraging new technologies and innovations to improve operations while supporting sustainability efforts,” API Vice President of Standards and Segment Services Alexa Burr said in an API statement.
“Additive manufacturing can bring significant efficiency improvements that will help the industry meet the world’s demand for natural gas and oil,” Burr added in the statement.
Additive manufacturing can help the natural gas and oil industry improve efficiency and productivity, cut lead times and supply chain stress, and streamline transportation and logistics because additive manufacturing takes place near the point of use, API notes on its website, adding that deploying 3D printing can help the industry reduce Scope 3 emissions when compared to traditional manufacturing.
Back in 2019, data and analytics company GlobalData outlined that 3D printing was on track to become a vital component within oil and gas. In a report released towards the end of 2019, the company revealed that the technology was expected to gain “further market penetration” and noted that it has “tremendous potential in the oil and gas industry in delivering productivity gains”.
Earlier this month, the API published an updated standard on pipeline operators’ public awareness programs “to enhance community awareness of nearby pipelines and safety”. In April, the organization announced that it had released two revised liquid pipeline leak detection standards to improve operational integrity and advance operators’ mitigation capabilities.
Formed in 1919, the API is said to represent all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry. The organization was established as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- EU Gas Market Passes 2 Important Milestones
- Onshore Drilling Rig Use To Increase Over The Next Five Years
- Global LNG Investments To Peak At $42 Billion In 2024
- UK Boosts Production And Cuts Dependence On Imported Gas
- Mystery Supertanker Awaits Fate After Seizure
- USA Oil Group Publishes New 3D Printing Standard
- Inpex Looking To New Acreage As Base For Massive CCS Project
- OPEC Deepens Support for Saudi Call to Consider Action
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
- The Times Reports Ineos Founder Wants Stake in Man Utd
- Exxon Inks India Offshore Exploration Deal With ONGC
- Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
- Shell To Keep Prelude FLNG Shut Down Over Pay Dispute
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015