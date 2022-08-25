USA Oil Group Publishes New 3D Printing Standard

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced that it has published a new standard.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced that it has published a new standard on additive manufacturing (3D printing) for polymer-based components used in the natural gas and oil industry “that will increase operating efficiency, ease supply chain issues and help reduce emissions”.

API Standard 20T, Additively Manufactured Polymer-Based Components for Use in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industries, specifies requirements for qualification in the manufacturing process, production, marking and documentation of 3D printed polymer-based components used in the industry, API noted. The standard also provides guidance on how to test and document the material properties for the 3D printing of polymer-based components and introduces three additive manufacturing specification levels that define technical, quality and qualification requirements, API revealed.

20T is a complementary standard to the first edition of API Standard 20S, Additively Manufactured Metallic Components for Use in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industries, which was published in late 2021. Described as a first of its kind for the industry, 20S provides similar benefits as its sister standard on polymer-based components, API highlighted.

“This new standard highlights the industry’s success in leveraging new technologies and innovations to improve operations while supporting sustainability efforts,” API Vice President of Standards and Segment Services Alexa Burr said in an API statement.

“Additive manufacturing can bring significant efficiency improvements that will help the industry meet the world’s demand for natural gas and oil,” Burr added in the statement.

Additive manufacturing can help the natural gas and oil industry improve efficiency and productivity, cut lead times and supply chain stress, and streamline transportation and logistics because additive manufacturing takes place near the point of use, API notes on its website, adding that deploying 3D printing can help the industry reduce Scope 3 emissions when compared to traditional manufacturing.

Back in 2019, data and analytics company GlobalData outlined that 3D printing was on track to become a vital component within oil and gas. In a report released towards the end of 2019, the company revealed that the technology was expected to gain “further market penetration” and noted that it has “tremendous potential in the oil and gas industry in delivering productivity gains”.

Earlier this month, the API published an updated standard on pipeline operators’ public awareness programs “to enhance community awareness of nearby pipelines and safety”. In April, the organization announced that it had released two revised liquid pipeline leak detection standards to improve operational integrity and advance operators’ mitigation capabilities.

Formed in 1919, the API is said to represent all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry. The organization was established as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability, according to its website.

