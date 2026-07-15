USA Oil, Gas Workforce Drops from May to June

The number of employees in the oil and gas extraction industry dropped from May to June, data on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website showed.

The number of employees in the oil and gas extraction industry dropped from May to June, data on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website showed.

According to preliminary figures included in the data page, the number of employees in the sector stood at 115,300 in May 2026 and 114,500 in June 2026. Previous BLS data had the number of employees in the sector at 115,600 in May 2026.

June’s figure of 114,500 was the second lowest June figure in the BLS data, which spanned from January 2016 to June 2026. The lowest June figure in the data was seen in June 2021, at 111,900. The highest June figure was seen in June 2016, at 169,900.

The number of employees in the oil and gas extraction industry came in at 143,500 in June 2017, 144,000 in June 2018, 145,000 in June 2019, 127,800 in June 2020, 121,300 in June 2022, 117,600 in June 2023, 122,300 in June 2024, and 117,800 in June 2025, according to the BLS data page.

The data page showed that the number of employees in the sector dropped from May to June in seven out of the 11 years from 2016 to 2026. It also outlined that the number of employees in the sector decreased from June to July in eight out of those 11 years.

According to the data page, the number of employees in the sector stood at 115,500 in January 2026, 116,200 in February 2026, 115,900 in March 2026, and 115,200 in April 2026. The highest figure in the data was seen in January 2016, at 187,300 and the lowest figure in the data, 110,900, was seen in November 2021 and January 2022.

The BLS data is taken from the national Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, the data page outlined. The CES program produces detailed industry estimates of nonfarm employment, hours, and earnings of workers on payrolls, the BLS site states, adding that CES National Estimates produces data for the nation and CES State and Metro Area produces estimates for all 50 States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and about 450 metropolitan areas and divisions.

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Each month, CES surveys approximately 119,000 businesses and government agencies, representing approximately 622,000 individual worksites, the BLS site notes.

The oil and gas extraction subsector is part of the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector, the BLS site states. The site highlights that, according to the North American Industry Classification System, “industries in the Oil and Gas Extraction subsector operate and/or develop oil and gas field properties”.

“Such activities may include exploration for crude petroleum and natural gas; drilling, completing, and equipping wells; operating separators, emulsion breakers, desilting equipment, and field gathering lines for crude petroleum and natural gas; and all other activities in the preparation of oil and gas up to the point of shipment from the producing property,” the site adds.

“This subsector includes the production of crude petroleum, the mining and extraction of oil from oil shale and oil sands, and the production of natural gas, sulfur recovery from natural gas, and recovery of hydrocarbon liquids,” it continues.

The BLS describes itself on its website as an agency of the United States Department of Labor.

“It is the principal fact-finding agency in the broad field of labor economics and statistics and serves as part of the U.S. Federal Statistical System,” the site notes.

“BLS collects, calculates, analyzes, and publishes data essential to the public, employers, researchers, and government organizations,” it adds.

Texas Jobs

In a statement sent to Rigzone on July 9, the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) noted that Texas oil and gas exploration and production jobs had risen for the third straight month.

TXOGA outlined in that statement that the Texas Workforce Commission had released employment data through May 2026, “showing that upstream oil and natural gas employment increased by 4,100 jobs”.

TXOGA President Todd Staples noted in this statement that “exploration and production jobs are the foundation of the oil and natural gas industry” and said “three straight months of gains reflect the strength and skill of the men and women who keep this critical industry running around the clock”.

“More jobs within Texas’ oil and natural gas industry enhances the quality of life across Texas communities and boosts the standard of living,” he added.

“As demand for reliable, dependable energy grows at home and abroad, prioritizing domestic production will continue to support job creation, grow our economy, and strengthen America’s energy security,” he continued.

In its statement, TXOGA highlighted that upstream employment in the oil and natural gas industry refers to jobs that focus on locating and extracting energy resources. TXOGA noted that, since February, oil and natural gas exploration and production jobs have increased each month and said upstream positions support an additional 232,000 indirect jobs within the supply chain and 421,000 induced jobs due to more income spent across the economy.

“In total, the upstream oil and natural gas sector sustains over 850,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs,” TXOGA highlighted in its statement.

“From a longer-term perspective, the industry continues to show substantial recovery from the pandemic-era trough,” it added.

“Since the pandemic-era low point in September 2020, Texas upstream oil and gas employment has increased by 40,500 jobs, a gain of nearly 26 percent,” it continued.

Strength, Adaptability

In a statement posted on its website back in June, Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) President Ed Longanecker said “Texas oil and gas employment trends … underscore the industry’s strength and adaptability amid escalating global energy market volatility”.

“International supply disruptions have heightened uncertainty and global inventories continue to draw at record rates,” he added.

“In this environment, Texas producers have maintained robust operational activity and delivered increasing volumes of crude oil and liquefied natural gas to domestic markets and key international allies,” he continued.

TIPRO noted in its statement, which cited the latest CES report from the BLS at the time, that, according to TIPRO, employment in the Texas upstream sector increased by 4,100 jobs between April and May 2026, “reflecting a decline of 300 jobs in oil and natural gas extraction (62,600) and an increase of 4,400 service sector jobs (134,900), subject to revisions”.

TIPRO said in this statement that its workforce analysis continued to indicate strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry.

“There were 10,409 unique industry job postings in Texas during the month of May, a six percent increase compared to April, and 4,203 new job postings added during the month,” TIPRO said in its statement.

“In comparison, the state of Pennsylvania had 3,371 unique job postings in May, followed by California (3,092), Ohio (2,858) and New York (2,299),” it added.

TIPRO reported a total of 65,320 unique job postings nationwide during the month of May within the oil and natural gas industry, which it said was a seven percent increase compared to April, including 27,010 new postings.

Among the 19 specific industry sectors TIPRO uses to define the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Support Activities for Oil and Gas Operations led in the ranking for unique job listings in May with 2,548 postings, followed by Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores (1,628), Petroleum Refineries (717), and Crude Petroleum Extraction (706), TIPRO noted.

The leading four cities by total unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston (2,698), Midland (686), Odessa (496) and Dallas (447) and the top four companies ranked by unique job postings in May were Loves (686), Baker Hughes (346), Energy Transfer (328), and ExxonMobil (315), according to the association.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com