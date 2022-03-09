USA Oil and Gas Not Immune from Labor Challenges

It is hard to see what can be done to fix the problem in the near-term.

Labor availability is tight and in short supply following the downturn due to Covid and the U.S. oil and gas industry is not immune from those macro challenges.

That’s according to Hunter Kornfeind, the leader of Rapidan Energy Group’s U.S. crude production forecasting and analysis, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone.

“The shortage is likely primarily due to workers not returning to the industry following the recession and crash in crude prices in 2020,” Kornfeind told Rigzone.

“There were a plethora of stories in the late 2010s on how there was a race for the hiring of truck drivers to alleviate takeaway bottlenecks in the Permian Basin. A large portion of these workers likely did not return to the industry following 2020,” he added.

“Additionally, key producing regions in Texas and North Dakota used out-of-state workers to support their operations (i.e., workers from Louisiana working in Texas) - a large portion of these workers likely do not return to the key producing regions following the price crash as well,” Kornfeind continued.

What Can Be Done?

Kornfeind highlighted that it is hard to see what can be done to fix the problem in the near-term.

“Operators will likely - which they have noted in earnings calls - pay more to attract labor back into key producing regions, but if workers do not want the job or want to come back to the industry, then it will be hard for operators to replenish their labor forces,” he said.

“Additionally, competition from other industries and recent wage hikes is not making it easy. As a result, operators are in a challenging position, and it is hard to see when the labor pressures subside,” Kornfeind added.

USA Oil and Gas Jobs

According to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) latest state of energy report, which was published last month, the U.S. oil and gas industry supported a total of 832,869 direct jobs in 2021.

The report highlighted that this figure represented a net decline of 55,214 direct jobs compared to 2020, “illustrating the lingering effects of Covid-19, among other market factors”. In 2021, total direct U.S. upstream sector jobs stood at 323,558 and total direct, indirect and induced jobs for the U.S. oil and gas industry equaled more than 12 million, the report showed.

According to TIPRO’s latest report, the oil and gas industry paid a national average wage of $115,166 in 2021, which was said to be 76 percent higher than the average private sector wage in the U.S.

