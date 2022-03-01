USA Oil and Gas Groups Talk Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Several U.S. oil and gas industry groups have commented on the developing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has seen oil burst through the $100 per barrel mark for the first time in years.

American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said the API condemns Russia’s invasion into Ukraine and noted that American natural gas and oil producers have a “critical” role to play in supporting European allies with access to a stable supply of reliable and affordable energy.

“With both geopolitical tensions and energy costs rising, American energy leadership can serve as a stabilizing force while strengthening global energy security,” Sommers said in an API statement.

“Our industry is committed to working with the administration to do everything possible to minimize any impacts on U.S. consumers while supporting our allies overseas,” Sommers added.

Commenting on the impact of the war in Ukraine on natural gas markets, American Gas Association (AGA) President and CEO Karen Harbert said, “with the unfolding chaos abroad and disruption to Europe’s energy markets, natural gas prices for America’s homeowners and business are expected to remain stable”.

“America’s abundant natural gas supply and vast delivery system insulates us from instability across the ocean and unstable leaders with reckless political agendas. But we cannot ignore the fact that there are areas of the country that have refused to build the necessary infrastructure to bring natural gas to customers that need it, resulting in reliance on shipments of liquified natural gas from abroad, the high prices and instability that go along with that,” Harbert added.

“Here at home, we see gasoline prices jumping, continued inflation looming and cold weather bearing down, but our domestic supply of natural gas is keeping Americans warm and bills affordable. We are seeing, in real time, the disastrous fallout from not investing in natural gas. Natural gas customers in Europe are paying the equivalent of $40 per MMbtu because they turned their backs on natural gas and the delivery infrastructure. We should not follow their example,” Harbert went on to say.

The president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), Todd Staples, said the invasion of Ukraine was “extremely concerning” and highlighted that the group hoped for a “quick resolution”.

“This conflict and the impact on global markets underscore the importance of strong domestic energy production. National security is directly tied to energy security, and we need policies that do not curtail infrastructure or investment in oil and natural gas development,” Staples said in a TXOGA statement.

“If Texas were its own country, we would be the world’s third largest natural gas producer, behind only the United States and Russia, so our state plays an important role in ensuring energy stability. Texas-produced natural gas is driving economic and environmental progress, safeguarding our national energy security, and providing critical fuel supplies for our trade partners across the globe,” Staples added in the statement.

The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) President, Ed Longanecker, said America is blessed with abundant natural resources and added that the country’s national energy security has never been more important than today.

“Our European allies know well the negative consequences of relying on Russian oil and gas. Texas has a key role to play in powering our own economy and enhancing the security of our global allies,” Longanecker said in a TIPRO statement.

“But to do so, we must support policies that better leverage our domestic production capacity. We need to encourage energy infrastructure buildout and expanding exports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will further advance Texas’ role as a key supplier of global energy and will serve as a stabilizing force in the world's energy markets,” Longanecker added in the statement.

