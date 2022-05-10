USA OFS Jobs on the Rise
According to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC), employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 8,630 jobs to 622,309 in April.
Gains were made in all seven categories tracked, with the largest gains coming in oil and gas extraction, and support activities in mining, the EWTC revealed, adding that the data reported is the highest since September 2021 when total jobs rebounded to 643,057. Numbers are still off the pre-pandemic mark in February 2020 of 706,528, however, the EWTC outlined.
“Oil and gas demand has continued to increase, and global demand will continue to rise as more countries cut off imports of Russian energy resources,” EWTC CEO Leslie Beyer said in an organization statement.
“It’s encouraging to see job growth increases in the sector. We are continuing to make gains from our pandemic lows and 2021 fourth quarter losses,” Beyer added in the statement.
“I’m optimistic that our industry and workforce are up to the challenge to increase domestic production, but in order to make a significant impact in a shorter time frame, we need our regulators and elected leaders to support the industry, stop the negative rhetoric, and provide regulatory certainty that encourages investment and development that will help bring back the workforce at a faster pace,” Beyer continued.
Last month, the EWTC highlighted that employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 2,698 jobs to 608,702 in March, according to preliminary data from the BLS and analysis by the EWTC. Gains were said to have been made in six of seven categories, including machinery manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, and petroleum and coal products manufacturing.
In March, the EWTC noted that employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 9,783 jobs to 609,086 in February, according to preliminary data from the BLS and analysis by the EWTC. Gains were said to have been made in six of seven categories.
The EWTC notes on its website that energy technology and services sector employment is estimated by analyzing data published by the BLS and covers the economic activities of energy technology and services companies, which include oil and gas extraction, construction and manufacturing. Total employment is estimated using the quarterly census of employment and wages, published by BLS, and jobs data reported by BLS monthly, according to the EWTC, which highlights that BLS data is preliminary for the two most recent months and is subject to revision.
The EWTC describes itself as the unified voice for the energy technology and services organizations, advocating and supporting continued achievements in job creation, technological innovation and economic stability. The organization represents the interests of more than 450 member companies, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
- OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
- Analysts Look at EU Russian Oil Embargo
- Energean Makes Another Successful Gas Discovery Off Israel
- USA Gas Prices Surge to Decade Highs
- Repsol Restarts Yme Production After Repairing Leak
- Petrobras Investing $16B In Campos Basin Revitalization
- Clontarf Gets In On Sasanof Action With Drilling Imminent
- Longboat Energy Gets Stakes In Two Norwegian Gas Prospects
- Saudis Say Low Refining Capacity Causing Fuel Price Jump
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Gunmen Storm Shell Owned Military Checkpoint in Nigeria
- Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal
- Santos Pavo Discovery Dubbed A Stellar Exploration Success
- U.S. Shale Cash Flow About to Wipe Out A Decade Worth Of Losses
- OPEC Fails to Increase Oil Output
- Permian Explorer Launches Own Mobile Sand Mine to Cut Fracking Costs
- Russian Energy Ban Would Worsen Inflation In The UK
- How Much EU Fossil Fuel Pay Has Russia Received Since Invasion?
- U.K. To Get Surge Of Tax Payments From Shell And BP
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge