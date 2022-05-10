USA OFS Jobs on the Rise

According to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC), employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 8,630 jobs to 622,309 in April.

Gains were made in all seven categories tracked, with the largest gains coming in oil and gas extraction, and support activities in mining, the EWTC revealed, adding that the data reported is the highest since September 2021 when total jobs rebounded to 643,057. Numbers are still off the pre-pandemic mark in February 2020 of 706,528, however, the EWTC outlined.

“Oil and gas demand has continued to increase, and global demand will continue to rise as more countries cut off imports of Russian energy resources,” EWTC CEO Leslie Beyer said in an organization statement.

“It’s encouraging to see job growth increases in the sector. We are continuing to make gains from our pandemic lows and 2021 fourth quarter losses,” Beyer added in the statement.

“I’m optimistic that our industry and workforce are up to the challenge to increase domestic production, but in order to make a significant impact in a shorter time frame, we need our regulators and elected leaders to support the industry, stop the negative rhetoric, and provide regulatory certainty that encourages investment and development that will help bring back the workforce at a faster pace,” Beyer continued.

Last month, the EWTC highlighted that employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 2,698 jobs to 608,702 in March, according to preliminary data from the BLS and analysis by the EWTC. Gains were said to have been made in six of seven categories, including machinery manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, and petroleum and coal products manufacturing.

In March, the EWTC noted that employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 9,783 jobs to 609,086 in February, according to preliminary data from the BLS and analysis by the EWTC. Gains were said to have been made in six of seven categories.

The EWTC notes on its website that energy technology and services sector employment is estimated by analyzing data published by the BLS and covers the economic activities of energy technology and services companies, which include oil and gas extraction, construction and manufacturing. Total employment is estimated using the quarterly census of employment and wages, published by BLS, and jobs data reported by BLS monthly, according to the EWTC, which highlights that BLS data is preliminary for the two most recent months and is subject to revision.

The EWTC describes itself as the unified voice for the energy technology and services organizations, advocating and supporting continued achievements in job creation, technological innovation and economic stability. The organization represents the interests of more than 450 member companies, according to its website.

