USA OFS Jobs on the Rise

Gains were said to have been made in six of seven categories.

Employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 2,698 jobs to 608,702 in March.

That’s according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC). Gains were made in six of seven categories, including machinery manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, and petroleum and coal products manufacturing, the EWTC outlined.

According to the EWTC, the total oilfield services jobs figure of 608,702 is the highest since September 2021, when total jobs were said to have rebounded to 643,057, but still off the pre-pandemic mark in February 2020, which was said to be 706,528. The 0.5 percent growth in March comes as overall U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs during the month, the EWTC highlighted.

“Oil and gas demand has continued to rise, and LNG output is expected to increase as the U.S. looks to help supplement Russian energy resources in Europe,” EWTC CEO Leslie Beyer said in an organization statement.

“It’s encouraging to see job growth increases in the sector and that we are continuing to make gains from our pandemic lows and 2021 fourth quarter losses. I’m optimistic that our industry and workforce are up to the challenge to increase domestic production, but government leaders need to reduce regulatory roadblocks in order to spur growth,” Beyer added in the statement.

At the start of March, the EWTC announced that employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 9,783 jobs to 609,086 in February, according to preliminary data from the BLS and analysis by the EWTC.

Energy technology and services sector employment is estimated by analyzing data published by the U.S. BLS and covers the economic activities of energy technology and services companies, which include oil and gas extraction, construction and manufacturing, the EWTC notes.

Total employment is estimated using the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, published by BLS, and jobs data reported by BLS monthly, according to the EWTC, which warns that BLS data is preliminary for the two most recent months and is subject to revision. The EWTC said it incorporates monthly totals according to BLS corrections and updates the statistical model quarterly.

The EWTC is the U.S. trade association for the energy technology and services sector, representing more than 600,000 jobs in the technology-driven energy value chain, the organization’s website highlights. The EWTC was formed by a merging of the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association and the Association of Energy Service Companies, according to the EWTC’s website.

