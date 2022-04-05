USA OFS Jobs on the Rise
Employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 2,698 jobs to 608,702 in March.
That’s according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC). Gains were made in six of seven categories, including machinery manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, and petroleum and coal products manufacturing, the EWTC outlined.
According to the EWTC, the total oilfield services jobs figure of 608,702 is the highest since September 2021, when total jobs were said to have rebounded to 643,057, but still off the pre-pandemic mark in February 2020, which was said to be 706,528. The 0.5 percent growth in March comes as overall U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs during the month, the EWTC highlighted.
“Oil and gas demand has continued to rise, and LNG output is expected to increase as the U.S. looks to help supplement Russian energy resources in Europe,” EWTC CEO Leslie Beyer said in an organization statement.
“It’s encouraging to see job growth increases in the sector and that we are continuing to make gains from our pandemic lows and 2021 fourth quarter losses. I’m optimistic that our industry and workforce are up to the challenge to increase domestic production, but government leaders need to reduce regulatory roadblocks in order to spur growth,” Beyer added in the statement.
At the start of March, the EWTC announced that employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 9,783 jobs to 609,086 in February, according to preliminary data from the BLS and analysis by the EWTC.
Energy technology and services sector employment is estimated by analyzing data published by the U.S. BLS and covers the economic activities of energy technology and services companies, which include oil and gas extraction, construction and manufacturing, the EWTC notes.
Total employment is estimated using the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, published by BLS, and jobs data reported by BLS monthly, according to the EWTC, which warns that BLS data is preliminary for the two most recent months and is subject to revision. The EWTC said it incorporates monthly totals according to BLS corrections and updates the statistical model quarterly.
The EWTC is the U.S. trade association for the energy technology and services sector, representing more than 600,000 jobs in the technology-driven energy value chain, the organization’s website highlights. The EWTC was formed by a merging of the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association and the Association of Energy Service Companies, according to the EWTC’s website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Fitch Solutions Makes Large Oil Price Revision
- Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana
- Watch: Exxon Prosperity FPSO Leaves Dry Dock
- SBM Scores FPSO Award For Fourth Exxon Guyana Project
- Top 5 MENA Oil Supply Risks Identified
- NSTA Withdraws Decom Requirement for Onshore UK Wells
- Borr Bags Bundle Of Deals For Five Rigs
- W&T Offshore Buys Remaining Stakes In Three GOM Fields
- Aramco Luberef Refinery Unit Plans $1B IPO
- Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- USA Government Comments on Gulf of Mexico Lease Program
- Biden Oil Relief Plan Seen Backfiring
- Bullish Inventory Report Countered by USA SPR Release
- Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further
- Russia Supply Interruption Risk Has Increased
- Saudi Led Coalition in Military Oil Operation
- Oil Plus Pens $3.3MM Maintenance Deal With North Sea Operator
- Pluto Gas Processing In Karratha Plant Starts Ahead Of Time
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism