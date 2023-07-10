USA Offers Contracts for 6MM Barrels SPR Purchase

The USA has opened bidding for the supply of six million barrels of crude to be deposited into the SPR.

The USA Department of Energy (DOE) has opened bidding for the supply of six million barrels of locally produced oil to be deposited into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

The offer, made Friday in an invitation to suppliers, follows the awarding of contracts earlier in the week in another purchase to refill the SPR after war-induced releases. The contracts for 3.2 million barrels of domestically produced crude, bought for over $230 million, fulfilled the invitation the DOE made last month, when it also awarded contracts for three million barrels.

The latest invitation closes July 19, and deliveries are to be made October and November.

These receipts and the contracts awarded since June are to be injected into the Big Hill SPR storage site in Texas state’s Jefferson county.

“Today’s announcement advances the President’s replenishment strategy following his historic release from the SPR to address the significant global supply disruption caused by Putin’s war on Ukraine”, the DOE said in a press release.

The government is only allowed to tap into the reserve during severe supply disruptions, as mandated by the Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

Since the conflict-triggered withdrawals, the SPR would have to take in more than 160 million barrels in replenishment volume, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in remarks during an interview at the Columbia Global Energy Summit April 12.

President Joe Biden announced March 2022 an SPR takeout of one million barrels a day for the next six months, totaling 180 million barrels.

The Treasury Department reported July 26 results of its analysis showed the SPR releases and coordinated releases with countries in the International Energy Agency had lowered gasoline prices by 17-42 cents.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) global petroleum benchmark gradually fell after consistently staying above $100 per barrel March 2022, a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, to July 2022, based on data from the USA Energy Information Administration (EIA). WTI prices last year peaked in the month of June at a 12-year high of $114.84. WTI settled at $76.44 at the end of 2022.

Brent also remained above $100 a barrel March 2022-August 2022 before easing to $80.92 yearend, according to the EIA data. Last year’s Brent prices also peaked in the month of June at an eight-year high $122.71.

“DOE will pursue additional repurchase opportunities as market conditions allow”, the department said.

Besides purchases, the DOE has also been pursuing exchange returns and “legislative solutions that avoid unnecessary sales unrelated to supply disruptions”.

It has secured the cancellation of 140 million barrels in congress-ordered sales for 2024-27.

In March the agency awarded sales from the SPR for its full-year obligation to parliament for 2023, amounting to 26 million barrels.

“This will be the last Congressionally mandated sale until FY26 [fiscal year 2026]”, the DOE said March 9. “Congress accepted a DOE proposal that canceled 140 million barrels in congressionally mandated sales that were directed to take place between FY24 – FY27.

“This action strategically maintains volume SPR at a price of ~$74 dollars a barrel by avoiding unnecessary sales.”

By the end of June the SPR further slipped to 347.159 million barrels, down nearly 1.46 million barrels from the previous week, when the reserve plunged to its lowest level since August 1983, according to EIA data.

The SPR had net withdrawals of 280,000 barrels per day in the second quarter, according to the EIA’s short-term outlook published June 6.

But the DOE affirmed in Friday’s announcement, “The SPR continues to be the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil”.

