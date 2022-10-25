USA NatGas Bears Emerge
In a new report sent to Rigzone on Monday, analysts at BofA Global Research outlined that U.S. natural gas “bears” had emerged from hibernation.
“Global gas prices have faced an exceptionally volatile year and U.S. Henry Hub prices are no exception,” the analysts stated in the report.
“After starting the year below $4 per MMbtu, prices at the hub twice traded above $9 per MMbtu, reaching a peak of $10 per MMbtu in August for the first time since 2008. Prices have swiftly receded since then, trading below $5 per MMbtu this week, driven by rapidly deteriorating balances, which have led to several weeks of record seasonal injections,” the analysts added.
The BofA Global Research analysts noted in the report that early winter weather forecasts have compounded bearish sentiment, “showing warmer than normal temperatures for November”. The analysts warned, however, that any sign of a reversal in weather forecasts “could lead to a violent unwind of bearish positions”.
In the report, the analysts revealed that they were maintaining their $4.50 per MMbtu forecast for 2023 but said Henry Hub could trade sub-$4 if economic headwinds prove more damaging than expected or LNG loadings and Mexico exports disappoint.
In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released earlier this month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected that the Henry Hub natural gas spot price will drop from $6.88 per MMbtu in 2022 to $5.77 per MMbtu in 2023. The EIA’s previous STEO, which was released back in September, saw the Henry Hub natural gas spot price dropping from $7.37 per MMbtu in 2022 to $6.01 per MMbtu in 2023.
Henry Hub’s lowest 2022 close, so far, was seen on January 4, at $3.71 per MMbtu. The commodity’s highest 2022 close, so far, was seen on August 22 at $9.68 per MMbtu. At the time of writing, Henry Hub is trading at $5.20 per MMbtu.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
