USA, Malaysian Firms to Form Carbon Capture Company

The 50-50 joint venture is planned to provide carbon transport services in the UK.

Bumi Armada Berhad and Navigator Holdings Ltd. have signed a deal to establish a 50-50 joint venture to provide transport services for carbon emissions capture and storage in the United Kingdom.

Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture will “design and implement a value chain of shuttle tankers delivering to a floating carbon storage & injection unit”, said a statement on Bursa Malaysia by Bumi Armada and its New York-listed partner announcing the non-binding agreement.

“The CO2 [carbon dioxide] is intended to be subsequently injected into offshore storage aquifers and/or depleted oil and gas reservoirs in a controlled manner with full surveillance and management of the permanent storage location. This approach is anticipated to allow the Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture to serve emitters with no access to pipeline infrastructure, to effectively manage their CO2 emissions.”

The UK market potentially involves over 30 million tons a year “from emitters who are not proximate to existing awarded carbon capture, usage and storage clusters”, the announcement noted.

The venture would also help Bumi Armada achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Bumi Armada chief executive Gary Christenson said in the filing. Establishing carbon capture and sequestration facilities is one of its strategies, which also include “applying emergent green technologies on new projects where applicable and practicable”, Bumi Armada says on its website.

The partners expect the first CO2 shipment within three years from the final investment decision. Discussions have been held with potential clients, the filing said.

The Bluestreak CO2 Joint Venture would serve customers excluded from “mega-cluster” projects, Navigator chief executive Mads Peter Zacho commented, calling the partnership the first shipping partnership in the UK’s carbon capture sector.

Bumi Armada and Navigator anticipate a definitive deal by the end of the year.

The Malaysian company had $144.88 million (MYR 677.538 million) in cash and cash equivalents as of the 2023 first quarter, when it logged $42.98 million (MYR 201 million) in profit after tax out of a revenue of $116.32 million (MYR 543,987 million). Bumi Armada had $271.57 million (MYR 1.27 billion) in liabilities as of March, according to its results report May 25.

Meanwhile Navigator reported cash and cash equivalents of $190.863 million as of the end of the quarter, with $18.85 million in net income and $136.002 million in revenue. The company’s liabilities stood at $173.898 million as of March, it said in its performance report May 22.

Last year Bumi Armada said its two subsidiaries were in the process of liquidation. Bumi Armada Ship Management Sendirian Bhd and Offshore Marine Ventures Sdn Bhd “are dormant and the winding up is in line with BAB’s [Bumi Armada Bhd] streamlining exercise”, it said January 14, 2022.

